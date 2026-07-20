Cardinals Fans Showed Up in a Big Way for All-Star Game

The St. Louis Cardinals may still be a few years away from being a true contender, but what hasn't changed over the years is that they have some of, if not the most loyal fans in Major League Baseball.

While attendance may have gone down at Busch Stadium over the past few years, Cardinals fans still eat, sleep and drink baseball, and this season has given them more reasons to come out and show their support.

Last week, the All-Star Game took place in Philadelphia, and the Cardinals had three All-Stars: Riley O'Brien, Ivan Herrera, and Home Run Derby champion Jordan Walker.

According to numbers from Neilsen, St. Louis actually led the United States in viewers for the game, drawing roughly 10.1 million in total.

Cardinals fans showed up for All-Star Game

Jul 19, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Jordan Walker (18) hits a triple against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the third inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nationally, viewership was down at just 4.4 million, so that could have played somewhat of a role. But this is the highest total from St. Louis since the 2022 All-Star Game. That year, Albert Pujols, Miles Mikolas, Paul Goldschmidt, Ryan Helsley and Nolan Arenado were All-Stars.

Perhaps more Cardinals on the National League's roster helped a little bit too. The Cardinals didn't have any starters, but not long after Walker made the roster, O'Brien and Herrera were added. All three players appeared in the big game.

Back in 2022, the game drew 10.4 million viewers from the St. Louis area, and that was the most in the nation. But Cardinals fans had more reasons to be interested this year.

From 2023-25, the Cardinals only had three All-Stars total, one per year, and in 2024, Helsley did not appear in the game. This was the first time since 2022 that St. Louis had more than one All-Star.

Getting a chance to see some of the Cardinals' young players in the All-Star Game likely captivated the fanbase. None of those three had ever been All-Stars before, and it was the perfect time for the rest of the nation to see what the Cardinals have to offer.

Sadly, the game itself was quite boring from the National League perspective, but the Cardinals actually had something more to offer this time around, and it made for a much more interested audience from the St. Louis area, and that could bode well for the future.

It shows that the Cardinals are an up and coming team and will have much more to offer in the next few years.