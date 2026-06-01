Cardinals June Notes: Jordan Walker, JJ Wetherholt, and Hope in St. Louis

June is here and the young St. Louis Cardinals remain one of the best teams in the National League.

St. Louis came out of the gates firing but has not fully come back down to earth. The Cardinals have been one of the league's best overall stories so far this season. They're the young team that could and despite the fact that they traded Nolan Arenado, Brendan Donovan, Sonny Gray and Willson Contreras, are in second place in the National League Central at 31-26. Gray and Contreras were traded to the Boston Red Sox. The Cardinals have been much better with Boston at 25-33. Arenado was sent to the Arizona Diamondbacks, but they are 31-27. Donovan was sent to the Seattle Mariners, but they're 31-29.

St. Louis has been very good and has been able to maintain throughout the season so far. Now that June is here, let's take a deep look at what has gone right and wrong for the St. Louis Cardinals.

Right

May 27, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Jordan Walker (18) catches a fly ball against the Milwaukee Brewers in the fifth inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

Jordan Walker/JJ Wetherholt

These two are together here because they have been the team's biggest bright spots to this point and look like they could be a long-term duo for this club. Walker is 24 years old and Wetherholt is 23 years old. Both are playing at an All-Star-like level. With Walker specifically, it's hard not to be excited for him after struggling over the last few years. Walker has played in 56 games this season and is .290/.357/.551 with a .909 OPS, 15 homers, and 43 RBIs.

"Tarps Off"

The vibes are high around the organization. Earlier in the season, the Stephen F. Austin club baseball team came to town and started a trend. The "Tarps Off" movement has its own dedicated section now at Busch Stadium and Cardinals fans have brought the energy. It's certainly a different feeling than the last few years at Busch Stadium.

Chaim Bloom, Oli Marmol And The Cardinals' Front Office

Aug 28, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Chaim Bloom, Chief Baseball Officer of the Boston Red Sox on the field before the game between the Boston Red Sox and the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images | Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

In just a few months, Chaim Bloom helped to completely transform the farm system. St. Louis entered the season with the second-best farm system in baseball, per Baseball America. Also, he and the team have been aggressive throughout the season. Over the last week, the Cardinals have clearly needed a boost and the front office didn't wait around. Jimmy Crooks, Nelson Velázquez, and Hunter Dobbins were all added to the big league roster as a result.

Wrong

Apr 28, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Gorman (16) looks on from the dugout against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Nolan Gorman

There hasn't been a lot that has gone wrong for the Cardinals so far this season. But Gorman hasn't been able to get it going consistently on offense and he's slashing .210/.291/.331 with six homers in 55 games played.

The Bullpen

The Cardinals' bullpen hasn't been great, which is why Dobbins is now in the majors. Matt Svanson has already been sent down. Matt Pushard was just designated for assignment. If Justin Bruihl doesn't turn things around, he'll be next.