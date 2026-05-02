The St. Louis Cardinals are playing great baseball to start the 2026 season. With a 7-2 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers, they ran their winning streak up to five games and came to within one game of first place in the crowded National League Central, currently held by the Cincinnati Reds.

The vibes are much better than they have been in recent years. The team is doing things differently, but the players appear to be having a lot of fun playing baseball this season. In fact, the Cardinals have introduced a new celebration for home runs. When players return to the dugout after homering, backup catcher Yohel Pozo places a chain that reads "Got that dawg in me" around their necks.

Jeff Jones of the Belleville News Democrat shared that this was actually utility man Jose Fermin's idea.

"José Fermín hunted for and acquired the home run chain," Jones posted on X. "Ended up in Yohel Pozo’s hands to administer and distribute."

Cardinals Keep Good Vibes Rolling Amid Hot Start

May 1, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Alec Burleson (41) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the third inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Puetz-Imagn Images | Joe Puetz-Imagn Images

When not a lot is expected out of a team but they end up performing well, the vibes tend to be pretty high. But without the added pressure of being a contender this season, the Cardinals are playing loose and relaxed, and that has also allowed them to become a better team this season.

Chaim Bloom stripped down the roster, trading away some key veterans last offseason. That opened the door for younger players to get more opportunities, but they have all run with those opportunities and performed well in the short amount of time that they have had to acclimate themselves with being everyday players.

The home run celebration is simply an indicator that the team is having fun playing under the radar and proving the doubters wrong. It's a way for everybody to come together and play for each other while the Cardinals are undergoing these transitions to a new era.

Things have certainly changed in St. Louis, and the Cardinals are looking much better than they have in recent years. But the home run celebration is a sign that the team is coming together. And if they can keep the good vibes rolling, then it's going to be a fun summer for Cardinals fans who didn't expect the team to be competitive this season.

It will be interesting to see what ends up happening for the Cardinals this season, but they have proven to be a fun team to watch.