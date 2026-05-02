Katie Woo Gives Spot On Analysis of Cardinals' Rebuild

The St. Louis Cardinals are having a lot of early success this season despite engaging in a rebuild for the first time in over three decades. Gone are Sonny Gray, Willson Contreras, Nolan Arenado and Brendan Donovan, but that hasn't stopped the Cardinals from winning and proving some of their doubters wrong.

In fact, St. Louis is only one game back of first place in the National League Central entering Saturday's action. The work done by new president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom over the winter seems to be paying off. Former Cardinals insider Katie Woo shared her take on the Cardinals' rebuild and what is working with Bloom in charge.

"I think Chaim Bloom is the perfect balance of tradition and also being open and promoting analytics and the new wave of baseball," Woo said. "That's where I think Chaim really shines because I think he understands both of those components and the Cardinals have done the traditional way very well, the modern way, not so much, but they're getting there, and that's exactly what this organization needs.

"Baseball is rapidly changing, rapidly evolving, and I think Chaim gets that. He also understands the importance of communicating with this fanbase."

Cardinals embracing modern ideas under Chaim Bloom

Aug 28, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Chaim Bloom, Chief Baseball Officer of the Boston Red Sox on the field before the game between the Boston Red Sox and the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images | Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

The simple answer is that the Cardinals are embracing new ways of doing things. Under John Mozeliak, they were stuck in the past and relying heavily on tradition and the way they have always done things.

However, as Woo notes, Bloom understands the importance of embracing new ideas, which is exactly what the Cardinals need. It was time for the organization to evolve, and they would not have been able to win or compete without embracing change and ultimately staying stuck in tradition.

This doesn't take away from the great tradition of the Cardinals, but it ultimately does give them a fresh set of ideas and new ways of doing things that are ultimately leading to the team having more success than they otherwise would have if they stayed stuck in their ways.

Bloom has proven that he is the right man for the job in St. Louis, and as long as the Cardinals continue making strides forward, the rebuild may ultimately be short lived. There is a lot to be excited about in St. Louis, and the vibes around the club are certainly different as the Cardinals try to get back to competitive baseball.