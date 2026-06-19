Cardinals Legend Lance Lynn Gives Strong Take on Joshua Baez Situation

The St. Louis Cardinals have a prospect that is tearing it up down at Triple-A Memphis. Outfielder Joshua Baez, their No. 3 prospect, is hitting .278/.345/.629 with 24 home runs, 61 RBI and a .974 OPS.

There is little more he can do down in the minor leagues before the Cardinals call him up and give him a spot on the major league roster. He's a right-handed power bat that can potentially boost the lineup.

However, Cardinals legend and World Series champion Lance Lynn gave a strong take on Baez and said that the Cardinals should only bring him up to the big leagues on one condition.

"If you're not going to bring a guy up like that, that's not going to play every day, you don't bring him up," Lynn said on the "Cardinal Territory" podcast.

What to do with Joshua Baez

Mar 7, 2026; Jupiter, Florida, USA; St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Joshua Baez (22) hits a home run in the second inning against the New York Mets at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

The Cardinals could benefit from having Baez on the roster. Once again, he is a right-handed bat with power that could transform the lineup. But if the Cardinals aren't going to play him every day, then calling him up isn't the right move.

Lynn knows that the Cardinals outfield is pretty locked down right now with Lars Nootbaar, Nathan Church and Jordan Walker. Perhaps if Nootbaar is traded at the deadline, the Cardinals could clear a spot for Baez in left field.

But until then, they need him to play every day, and having him on the bench at the major league level could hurt his development. It may only be a matter of time before the Cardinals call Baez up, but they need to make sure that they are doing it to give him playing time every day instead of having him sit on the bench and only be used in certain spots.

Only if the Cardinals trade an outfielder would it make sense for Baez to come up to the big leagues, because then he can play every day and show off his potential to hit for power.

The Cardinals farm system is in a much better spot right now thanks to the work Chaim Bloom has done, and Baez may be right on the cusp of the big leagues. But the Cardinals also need to make sure that they don't rush him to the majors. It will be interesting to see where things stand in a few months and if Baez will eventually be on the roster.