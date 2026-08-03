The One Deadline Move the Cardinals Should Be Prioritizing

The St. Louis Cardinals have yet to make any trades with the day of the deadline now here. However, their lack of trades should not be mistaken for a lack of effort.

They are trying to get the most out of some of their trade chips and want to bring back meaningful pieces in exchange for them to strengthen their farm system even further. It's important to remember that they are rebuilding and are now two games below .500.

If they do anything, they'll be selling. With less than 24 hours to go, here is one trade that Chaim Bloom should be prioritizing.

Cardinals must trade Lars Nootbaar if offer is right

Aug 2, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; St. Louis Cardinals right ielder Lars Nootbaar (21) gets on base on an error with a run scored against the Toronto Blue Jays during the ninth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While trading Nootbaar was almost unthinkable earlier this year when he had a strong return from offseason heel surgery, he has come crashing back down to earth. He is now hitting just .234/.333/.354 with a .688 OPS.

There is still value with Nootbaar though. He does have a track record of being an above average hitter and can play elite defense at all three outfield positions. He has been a fan favorite in St. Louis ever since his arrival to the big leagues in 2021, but the Cardinals are at a point where they need to do something a little bit different.

Teams have shown interest in Nootbaar, and if an organization is willing to offer something too good to refuse, Bloom will at least have to consider it. In truth, the Cardinals have a lot of left-handed bats, and Nootbaar is one of them. Clearing out the logjam could help matters.

At the same time, slugger Joshua Baez is waiting in the wings and having a monster season at Triple-A Memphis. There is little more he can do in the minor leagues, so clearing a spot for him would make sense for St. Louis.

Nootbaar is only under club control through the 2027 season, and chances are he may not be back in 2028, so finding a taker for him might be a good idea.

It will be interesting to see if any teams are willing to offer the Cardinals the right package for him. While they don't necessarily need to trade Nootbaar, the idea of calling up Joshua Baez should be tempting for a team looking to give its younger players more opportunities in the future.

If this is the end of Nootbaar's run in St. Louis, he will be fondly remembered by the fanbase.