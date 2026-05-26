Cardinals Looming Lars Nootbaar Return Could Cost Youngster His Job

The St. Louis Cardinals are inching closer and closer to getting Lars Nootbaar back on the field at Busch Stadium for the organization.

Nootbaar will take the field on Tuesday night for the Double-A Springfield Cardinals and the clock is ticking on his minor league rehab assignment.

Nooooooot!



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It's almost time for Lars Nootbaar To Return

Sep 6, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Lars Nootbaar (21) makes the catch on a fly ball to left field by San Francisco Giants catcher Patrick Bailey (14) in the second inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Vizer-Imagn Images | Tim Vizer-Imagn Images

His minor league rehab assignment began on May 15 with Class-A Palm Beach. That started a 20-day clock before the Cardinals have to make a decision to bring him back up to the major league roster. That clock will expire in the first week of June. The Cardinals don't have to wait that long to activate him. He's eligible at any point now. Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch noted that the expectation has been that he would be back in early June, though.

"When plotting his rehab assignment, the Cardinals expected Nootbaar to be game-ready and in the majors in early June," Goold wrote. "Nootbaar can spend a maximum of 20 days on a rehab assignment unless there is a setback. He is approaching his third and final full week of that schedule. The shift to the Double-A S-Cards means he’ll be with them at home in Springfield and also a drive away from being evaluated in St. Louis during the upcoming homestand. The Cardinals open a series at Busch Stadium against the Cubs on Friday."

St. Louis will begin a nine-game homestand on Friday with games scheduled against the Cubs, Texas Rangers and the Cincinnati Reds. At some point during that stretch between May 29 and June 7, we will see Nootbaar back in the majors, barring a setback.

When that happens, arguably the guy who should be sent down is Thomas Saggese. Right now, he's an odd man out on the big league roster and isn't getting the consistent time that he needs. We made the case that the crowded bench already is bad news for Saggese. If the Cardinals don't make a move before Nootbaar comes back, they will have to when he's ready to return. Saggese is hitting .159 in 28 games played. He's just 24 years old and has shown already that he can be better than this in the majors, but he needs to get his groove back.

The consistent playing time isn't there on the Cardinals' roster right now in the big leauges. The easiest and simplest solution would be simply sending Saggese down in the next few days when Nootbaar is ready to return.