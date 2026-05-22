Cardinals Crowded Bench Is Bad News for 3-Year Veteran

The St. Louis Cardinals will not play a game on Friday night, so it's a good time to look at the roster and take a look at potential changes that could be on the way.

On Friday, the Cardinals announced that Nathan Church has been placed on the 10-day Injured List with a left shoulder strain. In response, St. Louis promoted 28-year-old prospect Bryan Torres

Welcome to the big leagues, Bryan!



We have recalled INF/OF Bryan Torres from Memphis (AAA). He will wear #39. pic.twitter.com/lz1HX1wglm — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) May 22, 2026

Keep An Eye On Thomas Saggese

Apr 28, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; St. Louis Cardinals infielder Thomas Saggese (25) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

With Torres now on the roster, the club is going to have some interesting decisions to make. Victor Scott II and Jordan Walker are the everyday center fielder and right fielder. The infield is set with Alec Burleson at first base, JJ Wetherholt at second base, Masyn Winn at shortstop and Nolan Gorman at third base. The only position that is really up in the air right now is left field.

Torres can play second base, left field, center field, and third base. St. Louis also has José Fermín, Yohel Pozo, Thomas Saggese and César Prieto on the big league roster. For left field specifically, Fermín, Saggese, and Torres are options. There are a lot of guys on the bench who do a lot of the same things. There are going to be guys who don't get consistent at-bats with this group off the bench.

Because of this, unless the Cardinals plan to use Saggese as the consistent left fielder moving forward, it wouldn't be a shocker to see him sent back down to the minors.

Before Ramón Urías was placed on the Injured List, Saggese was demoted down to Triple-A for this very reason. They sent him down so he could get more at-bats, but then Urías was placed on the Injured List one day later and Saggese was brought back up.

Right now, Saggese is slashing .159/.216/.188 with a .405 OPS in 27 games played. He's known for his bat, but hasn't been able to get going yet this season. Unless the Cardinals are going to give him consistent left field at-bats with Church out, it may be time for another trip to Triple-A for the most consistent playing time and an attempt to get his bat back on track.

He's just 24 years old. He turned 24 years old on April 10. There would be no harm in sending him down to Memphis. Right now, the bench is loaded with a lot of guys who do the same thing, one way to change this would be sending Saggese down.