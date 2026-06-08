Cardinals Made Right Decision Moving on from Miles Mikolas

The St. Louis Cardinals entered a rebuild last offseason and were expected to struggle after trading away four key veterans for prospects. They had missed the postseason three straight years, and the outlook wasn't great for 2026.

St. Louis has played a lot better than expected this year. Another veteran they said goodbye to in the offseason was right-hander Miles Mikolas, who had struggled over the past three seasons. He signed with the Washington Nationals after the Cardinals chose not to bring him back.

Based on Mikolas' early stats this season, it appears that the Cardinals made the right move to let him walk.

Cardinals were smart to let Mikolas go

Washington Nationals pitcher Miles Mikolas (36) delivers a pitch in the first inning of a MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and Washington Nationals, Tuesday, May 12, 2026, at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mikolas is 1-5 this season with a 6.39 ERA. While he managed to stay in the starting rotation all of last season, the Nationals have been a little more proactive with him than John Mozeliak was.

The 37-year-old right-hander has made just six starts and was moved to the bullpen, where he has made seven appearances. He was a two-time All-Star during his time in St. Louis, but was never quite what the Cardinals needed him to be.

Ultimately, Chaim Bloom decided that it was not worth bringing Mikolas back, and instead chose to sign Dustin May to a one-year, $12.5 million contract. While May hasn't been dominant by any stretch of the imagination, he certainly has been better than Mikolas.

For years, Cardinals fans were hoping something would be done about Mikolas' struggles, but the team kept rolling with him in their starting rotation. But his struggles have persisted since leaving St. Louis, and they ultimately prove that the Cardinals made the right move by not bringing him back.

He had nothing left to give the Cardinals, and there was no sense in trying to bring him back for one more year, even if they thought a veteran leader in the rotation would be helpful. Ultimately, while May hasn't been dominant, he still has been serviceable, and that is better than anything Mikolas could have given the Cardinals this season.

The Cardinals enter their series with the New York Mets at 35-28 on the season. They are in front in the National League wild card race. Things might have been a little bit different if they didn't sign May and instead chose to bring back Mikolas for one more season. It may have cost them less, but it wasn't worth it to keep going with the status quo.