Cardinals May Have New Trade Chip Emerging After Sweeping Reds

The St. Louis Cardinals are back to their winning ways. They lost a series to the Texas Rangers, but have now won four consecutive games and are leading the way in the National League wild card race.

The 35-28 Cardinals are set to begin a three-game series with the New York Mets, but with a lot of time still left in the season, there is still a chance that St. Louis could take a different path at the trade deadline.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports that if the Cardinals begin to slide, pitchers Dustin May and JoJo Romero will be top trade candidates. But another could be emerging in right-hander Ryne Stanek.

Ryne Stanek could be trade candidate

May 4, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Ryne Stanek (55) pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers during the eighth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

In April, Stanek posted a 9.00 ERA in 14 appearances, allowing 12 runs, 12 walks and 16 hits over just 12 innings of work. He also had a 2.33 WHIP.

Since April 30, he has made 15 appearances, allowing just two earned runs and seven hits im 14 innings pitched, which amounts to a 1.29 ERA. He also has struck out 15 batters and walked just six while posting a 0.93 WHIP.

Now, if the Cardinals are still in contention at the trade deadline, then trading Stanek wouldn't make sense. But assuming that they start to slide a bit, Stanek could be an interesting trade candidate, especially considering that he is in the final year of his contract.

For selling teams, it often makes sense to trade players who are on expiring contracts, and if the Cardinals are out of the mix by the trade deadline, they would then have three pitchers they can deal away for prospects and use to set themselves up well for the future.

Stanek now has a 4.85 ERA on the season, which still isn't great, but it's better than where he was at the beginning of the season. The 34-year-old right-hander is turning into a solid veteran presence for the Cardinals' core of young relievers, and if he can keep this up, the Cardinals might be able to get something good for him, provided that they fall out of the postseason race by the trade deadline.

The Cardinals set their roster up to be a seller this year at the deadline, so if they do begin to struggle, Stanek is just one more piece that they can dangle in trade talks to try and bring back some value.