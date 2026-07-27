The Biggest Mistake Cardinals Can't Make at Trade Deadline

The St. Louis Cardinals are approaching a crucial trade deadline, their first under new president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom. The way they have played lately seems to indicate that they will be sellers.

Strangely though, they are just 1 1/2 games back of the final National League wild card spot as the month of July comes to an end, so there is a case to be made for not throwing away the season just yet.

However, there is one thing the Cardinals must avoid doing at the deadline, one that could ultimately set them back a couple of years and prolong their rebuild.

Cardinals shouldn't be strictly buyers at trade deadline

Jul 26, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Masyn Winn (0) throws out Cincinnati Reds left fielder JJ Bleday at first base in the seventh inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Puetz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Cardinals are looking to add anything, they'll want to make sure that they have the next few years in mind. The last thing Chaim Bloom should be thinking about is the possibility of adding rental players.

In theory, that doesn't completely take buying off the table, but there are a few caveats. Many buying moves often include teams chasing rentals. It's hard to buy a player with years of control unless a team gives up a lot.

The Cardinals aren't in a position to do that right now. On the flipside, they also have a few trade chips that have significant value. Failing to capitalize on players like Riley O'Brien, JoJo Romero and Dustin May would be a mistake. They need to find ways to at least get something other than a compensation draft pick for their expiring assets. Perhaps Ryne Stanek could be on the move as well as a player in his walk year.

Ultimately, the best course of action is to stick with the plan. That might even include trading some other pieces that fans may not be thinking of. But the biggest mistake would be to overrate the team and be fooled by the standings.

Just because the Cardinals are close doesn't mean that buying is a good idea. The reality is that the Cardinals are not where they want to be yet, and even Bloom has made clear that he doesn't want to take any shortcuts. Trading prospects for a player would be doing exactly that, and therefore rushing the process, and they simply cannot afford to do that right now.

The deadline is now one week away, so it will be interesting to see how Bloom navigates it and which pieces he moves.