Cardinals Mock Trade Would Send Star to Dodgers After Edwin Diaz Injury

The St. Louis Cardinals opted for a rebuild this year, and it's already paying off in a big way. They've traded a slew of their players over the last year in exchange for prospects, beginning all the way back at the trade deadline last season.

But the Cardinals might not be done yet. There are still a lot of moves for them to make in the coming weeks and months. Their rebuild is far from over, and with that in mind, they should be expected to make a few more trades this year.

It wouldn't be shocking if the Los Angeles Dodgers called the Cardinals to ask about a few different relievers after Edwin Diaz's latest injury.

Riley O'Brien could be a trade target for the Dodgers

Apr 8, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Riley O'Brien (61) tosses the ball towards first base for the final out to defeat the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

Diaz suffered an elbow injury that requires surgery, and he will be out for a few months. The Dodgers' bullpen isn't the best unit in the league, so they might become a bit desperate after losing their clear top bullpen arm.

Cardinals pitcher Riley O'Brien is the perfect fit. He's been a trade candidate for a few weeks at this point, given how hot he's started the season.

O'Brien is off to a very hot start this season, holding a 0.9 WAR and 0.00 ERA through 12 appearances and 12 1/3 innings. He has six saves and three wins, showing that he can handle the high-leverage moments. When he comes in the game, the Cardinals typically win.

But what would it cost the Dodgers?

How could the deal get done?

Apr 10, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Riley O'Brien (61) throws in relief in the ninth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Vizer-Imagn Images | Tim Vizer-Imagn Images

This trade would swap O'Brien to the Dodgers in exchange for prospects Jackson Ferris and Zach Ehrhard.

Ferris, 22, holds a 7.84 ERA in three starts at the Triple-A level this season, but his ERA was never above a 3.90 in any previous season in his career. With Richard Fitts out for the season, the Cardinals need another boost at the top of their prospect pitching depth. A talented and developed arm like Ferris would fit perfectly.

Ehrhard, 23, is practically big league ready at this point. He's not a superstar at any part of the game, but he's good at everything. Last season, he posted a .813 OPS in 123 games. This season, he's slashing .333/.386/.514 in 18 games to begin the season at Triple-A.

A trade like this would fit both sides. The Dodgers would land another high-leverage reliever while the Cardinals rebuild takes another step in the right direction.