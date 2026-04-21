Edwin Diaz Injury Opens Door to Potential Dodgers-Cardinals Trade

The St. Louis Cardinals are in the middle of a huge rebuild right now. They traded three of their top relievers, all on expiring contracts, at the trade deadline last season. This trio of moves helped net the Cardinals a few solid prospects, but the rebuild took off in the offseason, as the Cardinals traded four cornerstone veterans to bolster their future instead of their present day roster.

They're in the perfect position to make a few more moves to chase their rebuild this season, especially after the latest big MLB injury.

Edwin Diaz of the Los Angeles Dodgers has an elbow injury, and he will undergo surgery to fix it. He's expected to be out for a few months and could need additional time to work up to full strength whenever he returns to the mound. As a result, the Dodgers could desperately hit the trade block in search of an additional bullpen arm.

The Cardinals have the perfect option.

JoJo Romero makes a lot of sense as a trade fit for the Dodgers

Apr 10, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Jojo Romero (59) pitches in relief in the eighth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Vizer-Imagn Images | Tim Vizer-Imagn Images

JoJo Romero is the perfect option for the Dodgers to pursue. He's one of the better left-handed relievers expected to be on the trade block, and he would fit perfectly in the backend of the Dodgers bullpen, even when Diaz returns.

Romero hadn't allowed a run through his first 10 appearances, but surrendered three runs in his last outing. Still, his season ERA sits at 2.25 with the WHIP sitting right around 1.00. He's reliable and productive at the back end of games. The Dodgers' bullpen struggled last season, and it's not the greatest unit in the league this year. An addition like Romero would certainly make them a lot better doing forward.

But Romero isn't the only Cardinals pitcher who could be on the move.

Riley O'Brien could fit for the Dodgers, too

Apr 18, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Riley O'Brien (61) delivers a pitch against the Houston Astros during the ninth inning at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

Cardinals righty Riley O'Brien has quickly made himself a trade candidate this season because of how dominant he's been.

Through 12 1/3 innings, he has six saves and has yet to allow a run. He has 14 strikeouts, a WAR near 1.0, and a WHIP of 0.40. The numbers are ridiculous, which could be the boost that the Dodgers desperately need in their bullpen.

This deal would also make sense for the Cardinals because it would be moving O'Brien at his peak value. A star closer doesn't have an insanely valuable spot on a rebuilding club. He would be worth more to the Cardinals as a trade chip.