Cardinals' Next Steps With Dustin May After Tarik Skubal Deal

The Los Angeles Dodgers pulled off a blockbuster deal on Saturday night, landing left-hander Tarik Skubal from the Detroit Tigers in exchange for pitcher River Ryan, outfield prospect Zyhir Hope, and right-hander Brady Smith.

The St. Louis Cardinals have some trade chips of their own that are worth selling off with just one day to go before the trade deadline, including right-hander Dustin May. St. Louis gave him a one-year, $12.5 million contract back in December with the idea that he could be traded at the deadline, though he does have a mutual option for 2027.

However, the Dodgers didn't have to give up too much to get Skubal, so this could affect May's market and what the Cardinals could get for him.

Where things stand with Cardinals, Dustin May after Tarik Skubal deal

Jul 29, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Dustin May (3) is greeted by teammates during a game against the Chicago Cubs in the fifth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Puetz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To be fair, the Dodgers did not give up a weak package to land Skubal. It's not like they fleeced the Tigers here.

Still, the package isn't quite what many around the industry were expecting. Therefore, that could affect what the Cardinals can get for May.

It's important to note that both Skubal and May are pitchers on expiring contracts. But if the Dodgers didn't have to give up a king's ransom to land Skubal, then whoever acquires May from the Cardinals likely won't have to give up a whole lot.

That means that the Cardinals may not get big pieces in return. The Tigers did for Skubal, but May's value isn't anywhere near as high as Skubal's.

This could change how Chaim Bloom operates in the next two days. He might be forced to give up some other pieces that have some years of club control. While May has a mutual option, those are rarely exercised.

Perhaps the Cardinals could still get a Top-30 prospect from whichever team they trade May too in the next few days, but it may not be somebody who is major league ready and can fill his rotation spot right away as the Cardinals look towards finishing the season strong and igniting hope for the future.

Still, if the Cardinals want to do that, they still have some good options in Hunter Dobbins and Quinn Mathews, who made his debut on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays.

It will be interesting to see what May's market looks like. The Skubal trade should break the dam and lead to other deals coming together soon.