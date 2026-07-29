Two Cardinals Pitchers Reportedly "In Play" as Trade Deadline Approaches

The St. Louis Cardinals are still afloat in the National League wild card race, but a dreadful 10-2 loss to the Chicago Cubs knocked them below the .500 mark for the first time this season. If there was ever any doubt as to what their trade deadline plans would be, there isn't any longer.

This team is a clear seller with just days to go before the deadline, and their focus is solely on the future rather than on adding short-term pieces for 2026. That means their window to contend is still a few years away.

Will Sammon, Katie Woo and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported that both Dustin May and Ryne Stanek are in play as the deadline draws closer.

What are Cardinals trade deadline plans?

Jul 24, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Dustin May (3) reacts after the fourth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Despite a surprisingly competitive first half, the Cardinals aren’t looking to deviate from president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom’s long-term outlook, which projects late 2027 or early 2028 as the team’s next competitive window.

"The Cardinals are looking to acquire 'meaningful pieces' that align with that timeline, a source said. They believe by flipping May, Stanek or both, they can continue expediting a rebuild that is already off to a much quicker start than first anticipated."

The plan is for St. Louis to acquire upper-level prospects to strengthen their pitching pipeline. A prospect or two that is major league ready would be beneficial for St. Louis to acquire.

Other trade chips include Riley O'Brien and JoJo Romero, but Romero's stock could possibly be falling after he landed on the injured list. O'Brien is an interesting trade piece because he has three years left on his contract after 2026.

But it appears likely that at least May and Stanek will be on the move in the coming days. May is scheduled to start on Wednesday night for St. Louis, and that will likely be his last start as a Cardinal.

It will be interesting to see if any other players emerge as trade chips in the coming days. But one thing is clear. The Cardinals will be sellers at the deadline and will be focusing solely on creating their next window for contention, which likely won't begin until 2028 at the earliest.

However, if they bring back meaningful pieces in exchange, they could potentially move this process along much quicker than expected. There is still a lot to be excited about regarding the future in St. Louis.