Cardinals Notes: Blaze Jordan Arrives, Michael McGreevy Breakout Is Real, Padres Preview

It was a wild week for the St. Louis Cardinals that unfortunately ended with a loss on Sunday.

St. Louis concluded a three-game series against the Minnesota Twins on Sunday with a 5-4 loss. It was a back-and-forth contest, but the Twins scored twice in the seventh inning to knot the score at four and then scored again in the eighth inning to come out on top.

With the loss, the Cardinals are seven games above .500 at 38-31. The Twins are now 33-40 on the season after the win. St. Louis and Minnesota have certainly had different seasons to this point, to say the least.

With the week over, let's take a look back at the biggest stories of the week and also preview the club's three-game series against the San Diego Padres, that will begin on Monday.

Blaze Jordan Arrives

Jun 13, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Blaze Jordan (33) runs the bases on his three run home run against the Minnesota Twins in the seventh inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images | Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

The Cardinals have been looking for more offense and found it in the form of Jordan. St. Louis demoted Nolan Gorman down to Triple-A earlier in the week and turned to the young Jordan. He has played in three games so far and is slashing .417/.417/.833 with a 1.250 OPS, one homer, four RBIs, one triple, and two runs scored. He's 5-for-12 so far in the majors. That will play.

Jordan also became just the second player in team history with four or more hits, four or more RBIs, and nine or more total bases in their first two career games. It's hard to ask for more.

Michael McGreevy Shines Again

Jun 1, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Michael McGreevy (36) reacts as he walks off the field after the fifth inning against the Texas Rangers at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

McGreevy got the ball on Sunday and looked good once again for St. Louis. He pitched six innings and allowed just two earned runs. In the process, his season ERA is now 2.99 on the season. This isn't a small sample size that we're talking about any longer. The fact that he still has a sub-3.00 ERA on June 14 is almost insane. While his advanced metrics may not look great, he gets guys out and the Cardinals are fortunate to have him.

Padres Preview

Jun 7, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; San Diego Padres third base Manny Machado (13) puts his hat on as he take the field after getting called out at first base against the Milwaukee Brewers in the third inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

The Cardinals will send Dustin May to the mound on Monday followed by Andre Pallante on Tuesday and Kyle Leahy on Wednesday. The Cardinals are 38-31 on the season, while the Padres are 37-33. This should be a tight matchup between two Wild Card hopefuls. The Padres will roll with Michael King on Tuesday, but haven't announced starters for Monday or Wednesday yet.