Cardinals Notes: Blaze Jordan Arrives, Michael McGreevy Breakout Is Real, Padres Preview
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It was a wild week for the St. Louis Cardinals that unfortunately ended with a loss on Sunday.
St. Louis concluded a three-game series against the Minnesota Twins on Sunday with a 5-4 loss. It was a back-and-forth contest, but the Twins scored twice in the seventh inning to knot the score at four and then scored again in the eighth inning to come out on top.
With the loss, the Cardinals are seven games above .500 at 38-31. The Twins are now 33-40 on the season after the win. St. Louis and Minnesota have certainly had different seasons to this point, to say the least.
With the week over, let's take a look back at the biggest stories of the week and also preview the club's three-game series against the San Diego Padres, that will begin on Monday.
Blaze Jordan Arrives
The Cardinals have been looking for more offense and found it in the form of Jordan. St. Louis demoted Nolan Gorman down to Triple-A earlier in the week and turned to the young Jordan. He has played in three games so far and is slashing .417/.417/.833 with a 1.250 OPS, one homer, four RBIs, one triple, and two runs scored. He's 5-for-12 so far in the majors. That will play.
Jordan also became just the second player in team history with four or more hits, four or more RBIs, and nine or more total bases in their first two career games. It's hard to ask for more.
Michael McGreevy Shines Again
McGreevy got the ball on Sunday and looked good once again for St. Louis. He pitched six innings and allowed just two earned runs. In the process, his season ERA is now 2.99 on the season. This isn't a small sample size that we're talking about any longer. The fact that he still has a sub-3.00 ERA on June 14 is almost insane. While his advanced metrics may not look great, he gets guys out and the Cardinals are fortunate to have him.
Padres Preview
The Cardinals will send Dustin May to the mound on Monday followed by Andre Pallante on Tuesday and Kyle Leahy on Wednesday. The Cardinals are 38-31 on the season, while the Padres are 37-33. This should be a tight matchup between two Wild Card hopefuls. The Padres will roll with Michael King on Tuesday, but haven't announced starters for Monday or Wednesday yet.
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Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick received an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding St. Louis Cardinals On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com