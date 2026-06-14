Cardinals' Pulled off a Steal Landing Blaze Jordan From Red Sox

The St. Louis Cardinals look like they have already struck gold with young third baseman Blaze Jordan.

Last season, the Cardinals acquired Jordan from the Boston Red Sox in exchange for just a few months of Steven Matz, who was a free agent after the 2025 season and left the organization. For that, the Cardinals got a 23-year-old infielder with years of team control left and who could be a legit bat for this lineup.

The Cardinals made the change from Nolan Gorman to Jordan earlier in the week and it has already paid dividends. It's important to note that Cardinals manager Oli Marmol made it clear that the Cardinals aren't giving up on Gorman.

"My hope in all this — and I want to be super clear on this — I and we as an organization are not giving up on Nolan Gorman," Marmol said, as transcribed by Goold.

Since the club made the switch, Jordan has played in two games and has gone 4-for-8 with a homer, a triple, four RBIs, and two runs scored. Simply put, he has been excellent. So much so that he became just the second player in team history with four or more hits, four or more RBIs, and nine or more total bases in their first two career games, along with Joe Cunningham back in 1954, per Just Baseball.

"Players in Cardinals history with 4+ Hits, 4+ RBI and 9+ Total Bases in their first 2 career games: 1954 Joe Cunningham, 2026 Blaze Jordan. Blaze’s big league career is off to a fast start!"

The Cardinals Certainly Won The Blaze Jordan Deal

Jun 13, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Blaze Jordan (33) celebrates his first mlb triple against the Minnesota Twins in the second inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images | Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

Players in Cardinals history with 4+ Hits, 4+ RBI and 9+ Total Bases in their first 2 career games:



1954 Joe Cunningham

2026 Blaze Jordan 💪



Blaze’s big league career is off to a FAST start! pic.twitter.com/TJil5t1lza — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) June 13, 2026

Jordan is on an absurd run to kick off his big league career and it's certainly making the Cardinals' front office look smart for making the move. The buzz around Jordan has been loud so far this season. As he shined down in Triple-A and Gorman struggled in the majors, there were plenty of people calling on the Cardinals to make a move.

One thing we've seen with this new front office under Chaim Bloom is the fact that the team isn't afraid to make a change if they believe it will point the club in the right direction. With Gorman, he was a runway guy last year.

This year, he was struggling so St. Louis simply made a change. It's a breath of fresh air for the organization and the right way to operate. Right now, the Cardinals are in a better place than they were a few days ago.