Cardinals' Dustin May Named Possible Fit for Three Playoff Contenders

The St. Louis Cardinals are in a perfect position to sell at the trade deadline after a 2-6 homestand which has essentially taken them out of postseason contention. They have two clear trade chips in pitchers Dustin May and Ryne Stanek that are expected to be shipped out.

May is probably their top trade chip. He is a mid-rotation starter that still has plenty of upside despite dealing with multiple injuries over the course of his career. There are several teams that could use starting pitching help. Eno Sarris, Johnny Flores Jr., Tim Britton and Chad Jennings of The Athletic listed three contenders that could be fits for him: the Houston Astros, Arizona Diamondbacks and the Chicago Cubs.

"Is Gingergaard back? The red-haired May was once a super prospect with the Dodgers, but injury and inconsistent play led to a trip around the league. Now in St. Louis, he’s found his old release point and upped his fastball velocity. He’s striking more guys out with every month as he seems to be settling into the best version of himself. A team might get lucky and pay a back-end rental price for the righty and get a playoff starter for their efforts."

Dustin May Named Fit for Three Contenders

Jul 29, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Dustin May (3) pitches against the Chicago Cubs in the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Puetz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

All three contenders need starting pitching help. The Cubs are probably the least likely fit of the three listed because they are obviously the Cardinals' archrivals and are in the same division. But a deal is not impossible.

Chaim Bloom is more willing to deal within the division than John Mozeliak ever was, so if the Cardinals can get a solid prospect or two from Chicago, it might be worth it to consider.

The Diamondbacks aren't quite sure when they are going to get Corbin Burnes back from Tommy John surgery, so some addition help would be a bonus for them. Houston also doesn't have a lot of depth in its rotation. They have Hunter Brown and Cristian Javier, but beyond those two, the Astros simply don't have much depth, so it might make sense for them to give St. Louis a call about May.

May likely won't be overly expensive for contenders, but that's not to say the Cardinals can't get anything of value for him, so it will be interesting to see how Chaim Bloom goes about making deals and what he might be able to bring back in exchange for May.