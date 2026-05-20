Cardinals' Oli Marmol Shares Hopes for 'Tarps Off' Trend After Electric Weekend

The St. Louis Cardinals continue to defy the odds this season. Projections weren't kind to them entering 2026, but the team continues to win games and now has come to within a half-game of the Milwaukee Brewers for first place in the National League Central.

On Tuesday, the Stephen F. Austin club baseball team was in attendance one last time before leaving St. Louis, and they got the crowd into the game with their "tarps off" celebration. One of their players even threw out the first pitch shirtless.

After their showing on Friday night against the Kansas City Royals, manager Oli Marmol bought out a full section for the team. On Tuesday, Marmol vouched for the team and said that he hopes Major League Baseball allows this to become a regular thing, with all teams having a fan section at their ballparks.

Oli Marmol wants 'tarps off' to become permanent

Apr 1, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol (37) looks on from the dugout after his team defeated the New York Mets at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

"I think there's a way to do it. I really do," Marmol said. "When you talk about the summer and that younger group being in town and having something to do and just creating memories, that's a really good way to do it. Every time I peeked up there, it just looked like a party, like they're having a great time. I think it could be pretty cool to put some thought behind it, and I think St. Louis would get behind it as well."

Unfortunately, the team won't be in town for all Cardinals home games, but they started a movement, and Major League Baseball now has a golden opportunity to bring in more fans.

The trend has been going on at other sporting events, especially at the college level. But for this to potentially become a regular thing would be good for baseball. Marmol certainly wants to see it happen, and the city of St. Louis would probably get behind it.

The trend is quickly sweeping the nation. Other fanbases have found ways to get hyped up and have a little fun, but a movement was created in St. Louis last week, and it would be cool for MLB to allow teams to have fan sections and more opportunities for fans to cut loose and have a good time at games.

Anything that improves the ballpark atmosphere is a good step forward, and Marmol hopes to at least see more of it in St. Louis as the rest of the season plays out.