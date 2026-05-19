Cardinals 'Tarps Off' Craze Spreading Like Wildfire

The St. Louis Cardinals got a big boost over the weekend while they were playing the Kansas City Royals, though not in the way that many might expect. Instead of a boost on the field, the team got a boost from the crowd when the Stephen F. Austin club baseball team started the "tarps off" trend, taking over a section in right field and removing their shirts, which has captivated the entire city.

While the team was in town, the Cardinals won two games over the Royals. The team will be back in town on Tuesday night when the Cardinals begin a series with the Pittsburgh Pirates. Manager Oli Marmol even bought out the right field section for the team in hopes of replicating the energy.

However, the craze is spreading beyond just St. Louis. On Monday night, it hit Tropicana Field, where the Tampa Bay Rays were playing host to the Baltimore Orioles.

'Tarps Off' trend sweeping the nation

May 18, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; fans reach for a home run ball hit by Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero (13) (not pictured) against the Baltimore Orioles in the fifth inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

This craze is quickly sweeping the nation, and it may not be long before every ballpark has fans taking part in it. It's obviously nothing new, as fans have always found ways to have fun by removing their shirts, but it is quickly becoming a movement that is spreading like wildfire.

It began Friday night at Busch Stadium, but it's clear that other fanbases have taken note of what the Cardinals faithful have done, and now it's becoming a trend all around Major League Baseball.

The celebration clearly worked in the Cardinals favor over the weekend against the Royals, as they picked up two wins and defeated their Missouri state rivals, but this is a fun trend that is quickly sweeping the nation and bringing fans in all walks of life together, and it all began on a warm Friday night at Busch Stadium.

Now, the celebration is out in full force and will continue to sweep the nation. "Tarps off" and baseball may soon be synonymous, which should make for a fun atmosphere at not just Busch Stadium, but all around Major League Baseball.

The trend will be back in full force in St. Louis on Tuesday night, but it won't be long before it continues to make waves around the league.

It will be interesting to see what comes next as this trend continues to become a staple of baseball and bring fans together from all around the United States.