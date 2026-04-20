Cardinals Pitching Prospect Suddenly Retires at 20

The St. Louis Cardinals lost a pitching prospect to retirement on Monday.

The club announced on X that 20-year-old left-handed pitching prospect Bernard Mack returned from baseball after three seasons in the system.

"LHP Bernard Mack (FCL) has retired," the Cardinals announced.

LHP Bernard Mack (FCL) has retired. — Cardinals Player Development (@CardsPlayerDev) April 20, 2026

The Cardinals Lost A Pitching Prospect

Feb 26, 2021; Jupiter, Florida, USA; A general view of the St. Louis Cardinals logo on the stadium at Roger Dean Stadium during spring training workouts. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images | Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

Mack signed with the Cardinals as a free agent back in 2023 out of the Dominican Republic. He made his professional debut the same year at 17 years old and appeared in 15 games in the Dominican Summer League. Over that stretch, he logged a 4.76 ERA and 23-to-11 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 17 innings pitched.

He pitched in the Dominican Summer League once again in 2024 and appeared in 17 games. He was better in 2024 and had a 3.13 ERA and 21-to-17 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 23 innings pitched. Mack also recorded three saves that season.

In 2025, he pitched in 12 games in the Dominican Summer League and had a 5.70 ERA. He also moved up and got into four games with Class-A Palm Beach. Mack was steady with Class-A and had a 2.63 ERA in 13 2/3 innings of work.

At the end of the day, this announcement doesn't change anything at the big league level right now for St. Louis. Mack is just 20 years old, so it's a bit surprising anytime you hear something along these lines. But there are a million reasons why it could be the case. Mack was solid in the Cardinals' organization last season. He made it up to Class-A but now a year later he's hanging up his cleats. As of writing, an exact reason was not given. It would be somewhat surprising for an answer to come out at this point as well. Mack was a 20-year-old, little-known prospect.

He didn't appear in a game in the Cardinals' organization in 2026. Things haven't changed for the Cardinals that much with this news. Mack was years away from even being considered at the big league level. Again, he's just 20 years old and never pitched above Class-A. So, this is just an example of the Cardinals losing a prospect who showed some promise last season, but was still a project. Over the next few months, the Cardinals will have plenty of opportunities to add more prospects, whether it is through the Major League Baseball Draft or the trade market as we inch closer to the summer trade deadline.