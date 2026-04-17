Cardinals Prospect Tai Peete Hits for the Cycle in Breakout Performance

The St. Louis Cardinals added a lot of talent to the organization this past offseason by trading away Brendan Donovan, Nolan Arenado, Willson Contreras and Sonny Gray.

Those are four All-Stars who are difficult to truly replace not only on the field, but in the clubhouse as well. St. Louis has been fortunate so far this season and has done a good job with a difficult task. The Cardinals are 10-8 on the season so far and will kick off a three-game series on Friday night against the Houston Astros.

On Thursday, we revisited the Donovan deal and took a look at how everyone involved in the deal is doing right now. Until the Cardinals get their young guys into the majors, it will skew in favor of the Seattle Mariners, who have Donovan playing at an All-Star level in the big leagues. Switch-pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje was the jewel of the deal, but he is down in Double-A Springfield right now. It will be a bit before Cardinals fans see him in the majors.

The Cardinals Prospect Has Himself A Night

Feb 26, 2021; Jupiter, Florida, USA; A general view of the St. Louis Cardinals logo on the stadium at Roger Dean Stadium during spring training workouts. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images | Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

Another guy the Cardinals got is outfielder Tai Peete, who is the team's No. 18 prospect right now. Before Thursday's action, Peete didn't have explosive stats. He was slashing .194/.326/.444 with two homers and eight RBIs in nine games played. He broke out on Thursday, though. In fact, he played so well for High-A Peoria that he hit for the cycle.

🚨 CYCLE ALERT 🚨



In the midst of the @peoriachiefs' massive night at the plate (24 RUNS), @Cardinals prospect and leadoff man Tai Peete put up A LOT of 4s -- 4 hits, 4 runs, 4 RBIs! pic.twitter.com/zWYiQjsfqd — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) April 17, 2026

Peete went 4-for-7 with his third homer of the year, fourth double of the season, first triple of 2026 and, of course, a single. Along with his four hits, he had four RBIs, four runs scored and struck once. In just one game, he improved his slash line from .194/.326/.444 to .256/.360/.605.

Plus, he has three homers and 12 RBIs in 10 games. All of a sudden, he looks like a big addition. The numbers skew very heavily early in the season, as shown by his batting average going up over 50 points in one night.

Peete was a first-round pick by the Mariners in 2023 and is just 20 years old. If this is the level he's going to play at, we should see him in Double-A at some point over the next few months. Now, of course, he's going to hit for the cycle every day. That's rare. But even if he can keep up his current slash line, a promotion will be in his future.