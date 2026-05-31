Cardinals Prospect Makes Statement With 5-Hit Outburst

While the St. Louis Cardinals certainly didn't have the game that they wanted to have on Saturday, that doesn't mean there wasn't anything throughout the day for the fanbase to be excited about.

St. Louis faced off against the Chicago Cubs and ended up losing, 6-1. Kyle Leahy got the start for the Cardinals and was good. He allowed just one earned run across 4 1/3 innings of work. He didn't get deep into the game, but he kept the Cardinals in it. But the bullpen wasn't able to keep it close. Three of the five runs given up by the bullpen were unearned, though.

It wasn't the best day for the Cardinals in the big leagues, but there was a significant bright spot down in Triple-A. Cardinals infield prospect Blaze Jordan has turned heads down in the minors throughout the season so far. The 23-year-old joined the organization before the 2025 trade deadline in a trade with the Boston Red Sox centered around Steven Matz. The Cardinals have clearly won the deal. Matz is no longer in Boston and Jordan is firmly putting himself into a position to get a big league promotion this season. On Saturday, Jordan went 5-for-6 for Triple-A Memphis with a double, two runs scored and an RBI.

A Big Night For Blaze Jordan

Feb 17, 2026; Jupiter, FL, USA; St. Louis Cardinals infielder Blaze Jordan (84). Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Five-hit game for Blaze Jordan! pic.twitter.com/NOSzQXkVvV — Memphis Redbirds (@memphisredbirds) May 31, 2026

After Saturday's big game, he's now slashing .332/.389/.560 with a .948 OPS, nine homers, 30 RBIs, 17 doubles, 15 walks and 32 runs scored in 48 games played. Also, it was the first five-hit game of his career. He hasn't made his big league debut to this point yet, but he's really giving the Cardinals something to think about.

Jordan can play both first base and third base. As of right now, Alec Burleson is at first base and Nolan Gorman is at third base. If Jordan is going to get a shot in the majors in the short term, that would likely mean some sort of injury or trade. Burleson isn't coming out of his role. The guy to watch would be Gorman, whose offensive struggles have continued into the 2026 season. The more he struggles and the more Jordan thrives, the louder the argument will get to make a change.

It hasn't been very loud yet this season, but Jordan really is making his case for a big league promotion at just 23 years old. Regardless, it certainly looks like the Cardinals made the right move shipping Matz to Boston.