Cardinals' Ramón Urías Suffers Setback, Delays Return to St. Louis

The St. Louis Cardinals had an excellent weekend, but it wasn't perfect. The Cardinals got a big of negative injury news throughout the weekend.

Veteran infielder Ramón Urías has been working his way back after being placed on the Injured List on May 5 with right elbow lateral epicondylitis. The Cardinals have been missing him, but it seemed like he was nearing a return. He began a minor league rehab assignment on June 4 and played in two games before getting more negative injury news about the veteran utility man. Urías suffered a left elbow injury similar to his right elbow injury, as shared on X by MLB.com's Brenden Schaeffer.

"[Oli Marmol] described that Urías is now dealing with a left elbow issue similar to the one with the right elbow that landed him on the IL. So it'll be a bit for his return, after all," Schaeffer wrote. "[Nathan Church] scheduled for 9 innings in CF this afternoon for Memphis."

The Cardinals Veteran Is Dealing With An Elbow Injury

Apr 17, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Ramon Urias (29) takes batting practice before the game against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Urías played in 25 games with the Cardinals before landing on the Injured List. At the time, he was slashing .158/.279/.316 with a .595 OPS, two homers and five RBIs. When he's healthy and at his best, he's someone who can be a solid bench bat for the organization. His 25 games before going down on the Injured List was a small sample size. This is a guy who is a seven-year big league veteran who has 566 big league games under his belt. Overall, he's a .254 career hitter with 52 homers and 220 RBIs. That type of production would help the Cardinals. Plus, he's a right-handed bat, which the club needs.

It's unfortunate that it's going to be some more time before he's able to return. Again, he was placed on the Injured List initially on May 5. It took about a month for him to begin a minor league rehab assignment and get close to a return. If his left elbow injury really is similar to his right elbow injury, then that means we're at least weeks away from talking about a potential return.

The Cardinals actually have been somewhat fortunate from an injury perspective so far this season. The club just got Lars Nootbaar back and Nathan Church is trending in the right direction. From an injury perspective, St. Louis hasn't had a lot of trouble this season, but Urías has been someone who has been unlucky. Hopefully, he's able to get back on track in the not-so-distant future.