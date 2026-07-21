Cardinals Biggest Flaw Was on Display in Walk-Off Angels Loss

There are under two weeks to go until the 2026 Major League Baseball trade deadline at this point and the St. Louis Cardinals aren't playing their best baseball of the season.

Before the season, the Cardinals weren't expected to do much in 2026. The Cardinals are in the first year of a reset period under Chaim Bloom and so the expectations coming into the campaign certainly were that some of the veterans on the roster could find themselves playing elsewhere by the time the Aug. 3 trade deadline rolled around. For St. Louis, the conversation shifted over the course of the season as the Cardinals have outperformed expectations. The club has played well enough to bring up the idea of either delaying selling and staying the status quo, or even adding around the edges.

But the Cardinals are cold right now and not at a great time. The Cardinals have lost three straight games now after the Los Angeles Angels walked it off with a hit-by-pitch from Riley O'Brien.

The Angels snapped a 106-game losing streak when trailing entering the ninth inning as well, per ESPN Insights.

THE ANGELS FINALLY DID IT 🔥



⚾Snapped a 106-game losing streak when trailing entering the 9th inning

⚾ Improve to 1-48 this season when trailing after 8 innings pic.twitter.com/ucw3ktoY8r — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) July 21, 2026

It's Been A Tough Stretch

Jun 28, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Ryne Stanek (55) throws in relief against the Miami Marlins in the seventh inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Vizer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tough luck for the Cardinals. In the process, the club's biggest weakness right now was on full display as well: the bullpen.

The Cardinals recently lost JoJo Romero to the Injured List, which certainly doesn't help. But the Cardinals' bullpen struggles don't just stem from losing Romero to the Injured List. Simply put, the bullpen has had a tough few days. On Monday, it was O'Brien, who allowed two earned runs in the loss. On Sunday, it was a handful of guys. Ryne Stanek, George Soriano, and Gordon Graceffo all allowed at least one run. Luis Gastelum allowed an unearned run on Sunday in the club's loss against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Cards bullpen pitchers last 2 days:



Stanek- 1 run

Soriano- 1 run

Graceffo- 2 runs

Gastelum- 1 run

O'Brein- 2 runs



Not one bullpen arm hasn't given up one run in the last 2 days pic.twitter.com/Dt47zQ2ffW — Cardinals Muse (@CardinalSTLMuse) July 21, 2026

Right now, the Cardinals have the 19th-ranked bullpen ERA in all of baseball at 4.28. Over the last week, the Cardinals have the 20th-ranked team ERA at 4.67. That's not going to cut it.

We're in one of the most difficult times of the year in which every game is under a microscope, even more than usual, with the trade deadline approaching. The Cardinals have been very good for the vast majority of the season. But right now, they are riding a three-game losing streak and have lost six of their last 10 games.

The Cardinals are still three games above .500, but they are struggling right now.