3 Things Cardinals Can Do to Stop July Swoon Before It's Too Late

The St. Louis Cardinals continue to falter and trend towards selling at the trade deadline. The pitching staff was clobbered in Thursday's makeup game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing 10 runs as the Cardinals lost for the fifth time in the last six games.

All signs point to them selling in the next few weeks, but there are still things they can do to try and stop this July slump. Just like the 2025 season, the month of July seems to be the Cardinals kryptonite, and they are 8-12 this month.

Here are three things they can do to potentially change their fortunes.

Move Ivan Herrera out of the No. 2 hole

Jul 19, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; St. Louis Cardinals designated hitter Iván Herrera (48) hits a single against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the third inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

All-Star catcher Ivan Herrera seemed to have the No. 2 hole locked down earlier this season. Normally, he is one of the Cardinals' most consistent hitters, but he has struggled lately.

Manager Oli Marmol wisely gave Herrera a day off on Thursday, but to get the offense going again, it's time for the Cardinals to shuffle things a bit. Over his last 30 games, Herrera is hitting .196/.289/.259 with just two home runs and 26 strikeouts, and he has watched his average on the season drop to .241.

The Cardinals put Jordan Walker in the No. 2 hole on Thursday, and he responded with an RBI double in the first inning.

Keep Hunter Dobbins in the rotation

Jul 22, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Hunter Dobbins (40) pitches during the second inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cardinals went to a six-man rotation this week, and Hunter Dobbins turned in his best start of the year against the Los Angeles Angels, striking out five batters over six scoreless innings. On the flipside, Matthew Liberatore allowed five runs in the first inning the night before.

In all likelihood, Dustin May will be traded in a few weeks, so that should open up a spot for Dobbins anyway. But in order to ease the stress on the bullpen, Dobbins needs to be allowed another chance to start for St. Louis. Perhaps that could bring a little more consistency to the rotation.

Call up Joshua Baez

Mar 7, 2026; Jupiter, Florida, USA; St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Joshua Baez (22) rounds the bases after hitting a home run in the second inning against the New York Mets at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Joshua Baez has cooled off in recent weeks, but he still is a right-handed power bat, which is something the Cardinals could use right now.

Some are expecting Lars Nootbaar to be traded to open up a spot for Baez, but the Cardinals don't have to do that. They can insert Baez in left field, move Nootbaar to center field and send the struggling Nathan Church down to the minors.

Church is now hitting just .229 on the season, and while Baez has watched his average drop to .241, he still has hit 29 home runs. Perhaps a change is in order for St. Louis.