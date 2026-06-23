Cardinals, Rays Complete Trade Centered on Chris Roycroft

The St. Louis Cardinals recently designated Chris Roycroft for assignment, but it doesn't sound like they're going to be losing him for nothing.

Roycroft struggled this season with St. Louis. He pitched in seven games in the majors for the Cardinals and logged a 15.19 ERA and a 4-to-8 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 5 1/3 innings pitched. On top of that, he pitched in 23 games down in the minors with Triple-A Memphis. Over that stretch, he logged a 5.84 ERA and a 19-to-8 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 24 2/3 innings pitched.

On June 18, the Cardinals announced that Roycroft was designated for assignment to make room on the big league roster for right-handed hurler Max Rajcic.

The Cardinals And Rays Swung A Deal

Feb 22, 2026; West Palm Beach, Florida, USA; St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Chris Roycroft (58) delivers a pitch against the Houston Astros during the third inning at CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

With Roycroft being designated for assignment, clubs around the league had the chance to place a waiver claim on him, or look to make a trade. On Tuesday, the Cardinals announced that Roycroft was traded to the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for cash or a player to be named later.

We have traded RHP Chris Roycroft to the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for a player to be named later or future cash considerations. — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) June 23, 2026

At the end of the day, this is positive. Rather than losing Roycroft for nothing, the Cardinals will be getting something in return, whether that is cash or a player to be named later.

The 6'8'' righty had spent his entire professional baseball career in the Cardinals' organization until being dealt to the Rays on Tuesday. He made his professional debut in 2022 after signing with the club on a minor league deal in June of 2022. That season, he pitched in 19 games with High-A Peoria and had a 4.50 ERA in 32 innings pitched.

In 2023, he shot his way up through the Cardinals' farm system. In 2023, he pitched in High-A, Double-A, and Triple-A. Overall, he had a 5.86 ERA in 46 innings pitched across 63 innings of work. In 2024, he pitched in 36 games with Triple-A Memphis and had a 2.17 ERA. On top of that, he made his big league debut and had a 4.19 ERA in 27 games in the majors. In 2025, he had a 4.82 ERA in 35 games in Triple-A and a 7.84 ERA in 20 appearances in the majors. So far in 2026, he was struggling before St. Louis let him go.

While things may not have worked out in the majors this season for Roycroft, this is still a guy who was undrafted, pitched in Indy ball, landed with St. Louis on a minor league deal years ago and shot his way up to the big leagues. At the end of the day, that's a feel-good story.