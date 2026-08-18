Cardinals-Reds Announced Starters After Doubleheader Split

The St. Louis Cardinals and Cincinnati Reds kicked off a five-game in four day series on Monday afternoon.

St. Louis and Cincinnati played a day-night doubleheader at Great American Ball Park and split the day. The Cardinals turned to Quinn Mathews in Game 1 for his second career big league start and it went well. He didn't get deep into the contest, but he was solid. Mathews allowed just one run across four innings of work. After that, the bullpen held down the fort. The bullpen combined to toss five innings of one-hit ball to go along with eight strikeouts in the 2-1 win.

Game 2 didn't go St. Louis' way, though. Dane Myers launched a homer in the ninth inning to tie the score at five and then the Reds won in 10 innings.

Now, the Cardinals and Reds still have three more games against one another through Thursday. With the doubleheader on Monday, the entire slate of pitching probables wasn't initially available. But, now the matchups are set.

Tuesday — Kyle Leahy

Aug 12, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Kyle Leahy (62) throws against the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Leahy has been one of the hottest overall pitchers in baseball over the last month. In fact, Leahy has the second-lowest ERA in baseball over his last nine starts at 1.52. Leahy struggled to kick off the 2026 season in the rotation, but he has found his footing and has a 3.38 ERA overall in 23 starts. Leahy has quickly gone from looking like a guy who should be moved to the bullpen, to being someone who should be in the rotation beyond the 2026 season.

The Reds will turn to lefty Andrew Abbott opposite Leahy.

Wednesday — Matthew Liberatore

Aug 14, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Matthew Liberatore (32) delivers a pitch against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Liberatore has taken a lot of heat lately because he has struggled on the mound. But he showed what he can do his last time out. On Aug. 14, the big lefty took the hill against the Chicago Cubs and tossed 5 1/3 innings while allowing just two runs and striking out six batters. It was the exact type of start that he needed.

The Reds will respond with young star Chase Burns taking the hill against St. Louis.

Thursday — Michael McGreevy

Aug 9, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Michael McGreevy (36) throws against the Colorado Rockies during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

McGreevy has been great all season for the Cardinals. The 26-year-old has a 3.48 ERA in 24 starts on the season so far across 132 innings pitched. He has certainly looked like a long-term piece for this rotation all year.

The Reds will wrap up the series with righty Brady Singer on the mound.