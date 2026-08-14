Cardinals’ 29-Year-Old Pitcher Is Becoming a Major Weapon

The St. Louis Cardinals entered the 2026 season with some questions in the starting rotation, to say the least.

Like the rest of the roster, the rotation is very young. St. Louis turned to Michael McGreevy, Andre Pallante, Kyle Leahy, Matthew Liberatore and Dustin May. Of the group, May and Leahy were the oldest. They both were 28 years old when the campaign kicked off. Leahy turned 29 years old in June. May is still 28 years old, but he's no longer in the organization.

It's a young group that had a lot to prove. McGreevy, Liberatore and Hunter Dobbins are all 26 years old. Pallante is 27 years old. The 2026 season has been about development and seeing what they have with their young guys. Fortunately, there have been a lot of positives. For example, Leahy has had a breakout season for St. Louis, which the club certainly needed.

Kyle Leahy Has Been Excellent This Season

Aug 12, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Kyle Leahy (62) throws against the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Leahy is leading the staff with a 3.38 ERA in 117 1/3 innings of work. Pallante is in second place right now at 3.46, followed by McGreevy at 3.64 and Liberatore at 5.15. Dobbins hasn't been around long enough to compete, but he has a 3.40 ERA in nine outings this season.

When it comes to Leahy specifically, he has actually been one of the hottest overall pitchers in baseball over the last month, or so. He has the second-best ERA in baseball over his last nine starts at 1.52.

Leahy lately 🔥



Over his last 9 starts, Kyle Leahy has the second-best ERA in the National League! pic.twitter.com/yqKOWzYlLD — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) August 14, 2026

When it comes to Leahy, his turnaround has been impressive to follow this season. Leahy had a 5.63 ERA on April 22 after five starts. After 14 starts, he was sitting at 4.63. Then, he got hot and now that ERA is all the way down to 3.38. Sometimes, development isn't a straight line. Early on this season, the Cardinals were crushed for keeping Leahy in the rotation.

The club certainly must be glad that they stuck with their plan. Leahy has firmly put himself into the conversation to be a long-term piece for this rotation, even as the top prospects, like Liam Doyle, Quinn Mathews and Jurrangelo Cijntje, start making the jump to the big leagues.

Again, that's the whole point of the 2026 season for St. Louis. The Cardinals traded veterans away and entered the season trying to see what they have. In Leahy, they have found a legit starting pitcher.