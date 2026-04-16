Cardinals Should Follow Tigers Blueprint for JJ Wetherholt Contract Extension

The St. Louis Cardinals opted for a rebuild this offseason when they passed the power of the team from John Mozeliak to Chaim Bloom. Bloom is notorious for building postseason-contending rosters, so the Cardinals seemed to have high hopes for his time in power.

And the rebuild has gotten off to a very good start, with young players like Jordan Walker and JJ Wetherholt leading the charge this season. Walker has been one of the best players in baseball early this season, while Wetherholt has been one of the more productive rookies in the league.

Speaking of Wetherholt, he's the perfect candidate for a massive contract extension. Young prospects like Cooper Pratt and Konnor Griffin have already signed extensions this year.

Cardinals should take a page out of the Tigers' book

Apr 14, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers shortstop Kevin McGonigle (7) celebrates after he dives in safe at home in the eighth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Most recently, the Detroit Tigers announced they had agreed to a contract extension with top prospect Kevin McGonigle worth $150 million over eight years. This deal will keep a star player at shortstop in Detroit for nearly the next decade. It buys out a few years of free agency without breaking the bank.

McGonigle is very comparable to Wetherholt in terms of talent, hype, and experience in the big leagues. As a result, the Cardinals could use this eight-year extension as a blueprint for a potential extension with their own top prospect.

Is JJ Wetherholt worth an 8-year, $150 million extension?

Apr 15, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman JJ Wetherholt (26) knocks down a single hit by Cleveland Guardians third baseman Daniel Schneemann (not pictured) during the seventh inning at Busch Stadium. Players and coaches are wearing number 42 in recognition of Jackie Robinson Day. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

A deal like this is a substantial one. But it's something that Wetherholt would require if he were going to sign a long-term deal with the Cardinals.

Wetherholt has been one of the best defenders at second base this season, which is an underrated part of his game. He's also slashing .227/.354/.379 with an OPS of .732 and a WAR near 1.0. Wetherholt is just getting started, as his bat-to-ball skills are his best attribute. He's very unlikely to hit less than .230 for the season, so the Cardinals should expect his average, OPS, and the rest of his slash line to tick up over the next few months.

That means signing him now would be the best-case scenario. They don't want him to break out like the Cincinnati Reds' top prospect, Sal Stewart, has, which would skyrocket his value and make him more difficult to sign.

Signing him to an eight-year, $150 million extension would seemingly work for both sides.