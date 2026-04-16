Cardinals Should Follow Tigers Blueprint for JJ Wetherholt Contract Extension
In this story:
The St. Louis Cardinals opted for a rebuild this offseason when they passed the power of the team from John Mozeliak to Chaim Bloom. Bloom is notorious for building postseason-contending rosters, so the Cardinals seemed to have high hopes for his time in power.
And the rebuild has gotten off to a very good start, with young players like Jordan Walker and JJ Wetherholt leading the charge this season. Walker has been one of the best players in baseball early this season, while Wetherholt has been one of the more productive rookies in the league.
Speaking of Wetherholt, he's the perfect candidate for a massive contract extension. Young prospects like Cooper Pratt and Konnor Griffin have already signed extensions this year.
Cardinals should take a page out of the Tigers' book
Most recently, the Detroit Tigers announced they had agreed to a contract extension with top prospect Kevin McGonigle worth $150 million over eight years. This deal will keep a star player at shortstop in Detroit for nearly the next decade. It buys out a few years of free agency without breaking the bank.
McGonigle is very comparable to Wetherholt in terms of talent, hype, and experience in the big leagues. As a result, the Cardinals could use this eight-year extension as a blueprint for a potential extension with their own top prospect.
Is JJ Wetherholt worth an 8-year, $150 million extension?
A deal like this is a substantial one. But it's something that Wetherholt would require if he were going to sign a long-term deal with the Cardinals.
Wetherholt has been one of the best defenders at second base this season, which is an underrated part of his game. He's also slashing .227/.354/.379 with an OPS of .732 and a WAR near 1.0. Wetherholt is just getting started, as his bat-to-ball skills are his best attribute. He's very unlikely to hit less than .230 for the season, so the Cardinals should expect his average, OPS, and the rest of his slash line to tick up over the next few months.
That means signing him now would be the best-case scenario. They don't want him to break out like the Cincinnati Reds' top prospect, Sal Stewart, has, which would skyrocket his value and make him more difficult to sign.
Signing him to an eight-year, $150 million extension would seemingly work for both sides.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper. He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team, where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network, among others. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "St. Louis Cardinals On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com