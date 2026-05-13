Cardinals Sign 17-Year-Old Hurler Amid Flurry of MiLB Moves

The St. Louis Cardinals announced a handful of minor league moves on Wednesday afternoon.

St. Louis announced that outfielder Tai Peete, who was acquired in the Brendan Donovan deal, was placed on the 7-Day Injured List down in High-A, outfielder Luis Pino was promoted from Class-A to High-A, infielder Michael Dattalo was activated off the 7-Day Injured List down in Class-A, and outfielder Facundo Velásquez was promoted to Class-A. Also, the Cardinals announced they have officially signed right-handed pitcher Miguel Vega to a minor league deal and assigned him to the Dominican Summer League.

"OF Tai Peete (A+) has been placed on the 7-day IL," the Cardinals announced. "OF Luis Pino has been transferred from Palm Beach (A) to Peoria (A+). INF Michael Dattalo (A) has been activated from the 7-day IL. OF Facundo Velásquez has been transferred from the FCL to Palm Beach. We have signed international free agent RHP Miguel Vega (Mexico) to a minor league deal and assigned him to the DSL."

OF Tai Peete (A+) has been placed on the 7-day IL.



OF Luis Pino has been transferred from Palm Beach (A) to Peoria (A+).



INF Michael Dattalo (A) has been activated from the 7-day IL.



OF Facundo Velásquez has been transferred from the FCL to Palm Beach.



We have signed… — Cardinals Player Development (@CardsPlayerDev) May 13, 2026

Tai Peete

Apr 21, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A St. Louis Cardinals hat and glove in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Of all of the names on this list, Peete is the one that stands out the most. Right now, he is the Cardinals' No. 17 prospect. Peete came over to the organization this past offseason in the blockbuster three-team trade with the Seattle Mariners and Tampa Bay Rays centered around Donovan.

Peete is down with High-A Peoria right now and has been very solid so far this season. He's slashing .276/.355/.537 with an .892 OPS in 28 games played. On top of this, Peete has five homers, 23 RBIs, five stolen bases, 15 walks, 11 doubles, three triples, and 22 runs scored.

Miguel Vega

Feb 26, 2021; Jupiter, Florida, USA; A general view of the St. Louis Cardinals logo on the stadium at Roger Dean Stadium during spring training workouts. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images | Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

There isn't a lot of information out there about Vega right now. He also goes by Jose Vega. He's 17 years old and pitched in one game for Diablos Rojos del Mexico in 2025 and allowed one run in 2/3 of an inning. Back in August, Diablos Rojos del Mexico placed Vega on the reserve list. Now, the 6'0'' righty is coming over to the Cardinals' organization and will try to work his way through the system starting down in the Dominican Summer League.

The Cardinals have been very active down in the minor leagues recently. This is yet another day of moves. None impact the club in the majors right now, but maybe one day they will. The guy to watch the closest is Peete. That's for sure.