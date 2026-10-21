Cardinals Slugger Worth Trading, Instead of Cutting Before 2027

Will the St. Louis Cardinals still have Nolan Gorman as part of the picture for the organization in 2027?

After years of inconsistent play at the plate offensively, arguably now would be a good time for a change of scenery. Gorman hasn't finished a season with a batting average above .205 since 2023. In 2026, he finished the campaign with a .184 batting average in 85 games played, the lowest mark of his career to this point. Gorman is known for his power potential, but he has topped 20 homers just once in his five-year Major League Baseball career (2023). St. Louis has options internally who can play third base, including Thomas Saggese and Blaze Jordan. Also, there will be external options this winter to consider. All in all, the experiment should come to an end in St. Louis, but that doesn't mean that the Cardinals should cut him.

In fact, the Cardinals shouldn't cut him and instead look for some sort of trade. St. Louis likely wouldn't get much for Gorman at this point. But something is better than nothing. Gorman has two more seasons of team control left. MLB Trade Rumors projected Gorman to make around $3.4 million in arbitration this winter. That price tag would be low enough to shop around.

The Cardinals Should Look To Trade Nolan Gorman

Sep 16, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Gorman (16) bobbles the ball as he scoops up a grounder hit by the San Francisco Giants up the third baseline in the third inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Vizer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gorman is just 26 years old. If he were available in the open market, there would be plenty of teams out there likely to take a chance on him with a minor league deal. He did hit 27 home runs and drove in 76 runs in 119 games in 2023. Someone will convince themselves that he can get back to that. That's why the Cardinals should try to flip him for some sort of prospect. Again, something is better than nothing. If the Cardinals could even get a lower-level prospect gamble back in exchange for Gorman, that would be better than just letting him go.

For the Cardinals, they have given him opportunities in the majors for years at this point and things haven't worked out. That doesn't mean he doesn't have talent. He does. But he simply could use a change of scenery.

Gorman is going to be someone talked about a lot this winter ahead of the 2027 season. Arguably, the organization should absolutely tender him a contract, but then look around to see if they can find a trade partner.