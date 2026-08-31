Cardinals Have Big Plans for Leo Bernal, Hancel Rincon: Report

September 1 is a big day around Major League Baseball each year.

With the regular season winding down, clubs are able to expand their rosters by two players starting on Sep. 1. The rosters will expand from 26 players to 28 players and it sounds like the St. Louis Cardinals are getting their ducks in a row. On Sunday, Francys Romero of beisbolfr.com reported that the Cardinals plan to promote No. 7 overall prospect Leo Bernal to the big leagues and that he's expected to make his big league debut on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

"Sources: The St. Louis Cardinals plan to call up 22-year-old Panamanian catcher Leo Bernal, the organization’s No. 7 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline," Romero wrote. "Bernal is expected to make his MLB debut when the Cardinals face the Dodgers in Los Angeles beginning Tuesday."

Sources: The St. Louis Cardinals plan to call up 22-year-old Panamanian catcher Leo Bernal, the organization’s No. 7 prospect, according to @MLBPipeline.



Bernal is expected to make his MLB debut when the Cardinals face the Dodgers in Los Angeles beginning Tuesday. — Francys Romero (@FrancysRomero) August 31, 2026

Rumors popped up on social media on Sunday indicating that the other promotion St. Louis will make is right-handed reliever Hancel Rincón.

The St. Louis Cardinals are calling up Hancel Rincon to the majors, per @YancenPujols. pic.twitter.com/ZCHqUh0J9q — Milb Central (@milb_central) August 31, 2026

As of writing, these moves have not been officially announced by the Cardinals. Things could still change, of course. But if Sep. 1 comes and the Cardinals makes these moves official, it will be very interesting.

Leo Bernal

Feb 21, 2024; Jupiter, FL, USA; St. Louis Cardinals catcher Leonardo Bernal (96). Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Bernal arguably is the best two-way catcher in the Cardinals' system. He has been elite offensively so far this season and has been even better defensively. Right now, Bernal is slashing .278/.363/.468 with 16 homers and 77 RBIs in 101 games played. Bernal was voted the best defensive catcher in the Triple-A International League, per Baseball America. This comes after Bernal won the 2025 Minor League Gold Glove.

With the rumors of Bernal's promotion, this immediately turns attention to the Cardinals' catcher spot. Right now, Iván Herrera, Pedro Pagés, and Jimmy Crooks are all on the big league club. It's hard to believe that St. Louis will carry four catchers down the stretch.

One route would be simply using Herrera as a full-time designated hitter down the stretch. Of the three on the big league roster right now, Herrera is the worst defensively. If not him, then arguably the Cardinals should make a change involving Pagés. With all of the catching depth in the system, Pagés doesn't have a long-term future with a big role for the organization.

Hancel Rincón

Feb 14, 2026; Jupiter, FL, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Hancel Rincon (81) pitches during a spring training workout at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

St. Louis' bullpen has been thin, to say the least. Rincón can help in that department. The 24-year-old has a 4.03 ERA in 42 total appearances across Double-A and Triple-A. Plus, he has a 90-to-31 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 73 2/3 innings pitched. The Cardinals need a boost. Rincón can be that guy.