Leo Bernal Could Be Cardinals' Best Catcher Right Now

When it comes to the St. Louis Cardinals, it's hard to argue that catcher prospect Leo Bernal should stay in Triple-A for much longer.

Right now, the Cardinals have Iván Herrera, Pedro Pagés, and Jimmy Crooks up in the majors. Herrera is good offensively, but not-so-great defensively. It's been a story all year how teams aren't afraid of running on the young backstop. Right now, Herrera is in the first percentile in caught stealing above average. Defense isn't his strength.

Pagés is good at preparation with the pitchers and is better defensively, but he's batting .214. Crooks is better than Herrera defensively, but offensively he's also struggled. Right now, he's batting .171. With so much catching talent down in the minors, including Bernal, the Cardinals need to see how they all do in the majors. Soon enough, Rainiel Rodríguez's time will come. He's the team's No. 1 overall prospect, but he's 19 years old. Before he gets to the majors, the Cardinals need to see the other guys in action.

Leo Bernal Deserves A Shot Soon

Feb 16, 2026; Jupiter, FL, USA; St. Louis Cardinals catcher Leonardo Bernal (13) catches a pitch during spring training workouts at Roger Dean Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Right now, Bernal is playing well enough to warrant a promotion. The 22-year-old is slashing .282/.369/.477 with an .846 OPS, 16 home runs and 77 RBIs in 98 games played. That's not all, though. Bernal was voted the best defensive catcher in the Triple-A International League, according to Baseball America. Last year, Bernal won the 2025 Minor League Gold Glove.

For as good as he is offensively, Bernal is even better defensively.

It's important to note that the transition from the minors to the big leagues is tough, as shown by Crooks' performance this season. Crooks was crushing it in Triple-A, but his bat hasn't adjusted. That doesn't mean Bernal couldn't adjust better. But it's important to note that it's tough. When it comes to Bernal, though, he is so good defensively that he would give the club a lift with his defense alone.

At the end of the day, the Cardinals aren't getting enough production out of the catcher position right now. Bernal is down in Triple-A and arguably looks ready to go. Now, it's a matter of St. Louis actually giving him a shot. On Sep. 1, rosters will expand. Clubs will be able to roster 28 players, rather than 26. It would be a good time for the Cardinals to give Bernal a shot, although they would have to make a change elsewhere, whether that means Pagés or Crooks.