Jordan Walker Last 13 Games for Cardinals Should Terrify NL Rivals

The St. Louis Cardinals aren't technically out of the race for a National League Wild Card spot right now.

St. Louis entered the day on Saturday sitting 4 1/2 games out of a playoff spot and sitting at 68-68. After putting together a five-game losing streak earlier in the week, the Cardinals have responded with two straight wins, including a 4-1 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday behind a stellar performance from Quinn Mathews.

Mathews went 5 2/3 innings and allowed just one run while striking out seven batters.

Jordan Walker Is Amazing

Aug 23, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Jordan Walker (18) on deck during the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Most of the focus around the Cardinals recently has been on that cold streak, as well as the arrival of Joshua Báez. Also, all of the injuries that have been piling up have been under a microscope. Right now, the Cardinals are missing Andre Pallante, Hunter Dobbins, Masyn Winn and Blaze Jordan, among others.

While there has been a lot of negativity out there, Cardinals fans should be watching Jordan Walker closely right now, and should be excited. Walker came out of the gate slow to kick off the second half of the season, but over his last 13 games, he has quietly put up one of the best stretches of the season so far for him.

It's been a season full of magic for Walker, and yet he's getting even better. Over his last 13 games, Walker has slashed .377/.421/.698 with a 1.119 OPS, four home runs, 13 RBIs, five doubles and 13 runs scored.

Walker has been praised and talked about all season to this point. He earned the first All-Star nod of his career and won the Home Run Derby. Walker has been incredible and has put his name on the map for fans all across Major League Baseball, not just in St. Louis.

Even still, there probably hasn't been enough praise for him. This a guy who came into the league in 2023 as one of the top prospects in baseball and was solid, but not otherworldly. Then, the next two years were a disaster. The story has been told a million times. A top prospect makes it to the bigs and then doesn't find their footing and teams give up. St. Louis didn't give up on Walker and he has rewarded them.

Last year, Walker slashed .215/.278/.306 with six home runs and 41 RBIs in 111 games. He was a -1.7-WAR player. This year, Walker is slashing .290/.348/.504 with an .851 OPS, 27 home runs, 97 RBIs, 18 stolen bases, 29 doubles, and 85 runs scored in 132 games. This year, he is a 4.1-WAR player so far.

What he has been able to do this season has been special and he's just getting better.