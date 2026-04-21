Cardinals Struck Gold in 2025 MLB Draft, Landed Potential Star Pitcher

The St. Louis Cardinals are in the middle of a big rebuild right now, and their future is finally starting to look bright. They have top players like Jordan Walker and JJ Wetherholt finding their footing at the big league level. They also have players like Hunter Dobbins and Jimmy Crooks emerging in the minor leagues.

The Cardinals need their minor league depth to continue developing this season. They're banking on their top prospects getting off to fast starts this season, which will allow them to heat up as the season goes on. The Cardinals have a deep system with a lot of talent throughout each level of the minor leagues.

Thomas Nestico of TJStats recently highlighted Cardinals prospect Tanner Franklin as one of the top prospects around the game who has gotten off to a hot start this year. Franklin, a former teammate of Liam Doyle, has looked good this spring.

Tanner Franklin has true ace potential

Tennessee's Tanner Franklin (50) hands off the ball to Liam Doyle (12) at the NCAA college baseball Knoxville Regional final against Wake Forest on June 2, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Tanner Franklin, the 72nd pick in the 2025 draft, made a strong first impression following his selection, flashing one of the best fastballs in MiLB during his stint in Low-A," Nestico wrote. "That showcase was enough for him to never see Palm Beach again, as he has laid waste to High-A since.

"Franklin’s fastball sits in the upper 90s with above-average ride from a below-average release point. These traits push it to plus-plus territory. His secondaries are not nearly as crisp as his fastball, and their development will be integral for Franklin’s future as a starter after he spent his college career in the bullpen."

Franklin wasn't as dominant as Doyle, but the gap between the two wasn't as large as some made it out to be. The 6-foot-5 righty has made three starts this season and allowed seven hits and four walks over 10 2/3 innings while holding a 2.53 ERA. But the best part about his game is his ability to generate a whiff. Franklin has 22 strikeouts in those 10 2/3 innings this season.

He has a dominant fastball with a few developing offspeed pitches. He's very similar to Doyle in his pitch arsenal. If he can continue at this pace, while limiting walks, he could fly through High-A and reach Double-A in the coming months.

Franklin has the potential to be a stud for the Cardinals. He's certainly a name to keep an eye on.