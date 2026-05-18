Cardinals Trade Fan Favorite, Make Playoffs, Plus 2 More 2026 Hot Takes

The St. Louis Cardinals certainly didn't enter the 2026 Major League Baseball season with high expectations, but they have put the league on notice and look like they could be a playoff team.

That's a big take, but it's how the Cardinals have played. The Cardinals are sixth in the league as a team with six outs above average. St. Louis is elite defensively, despite trading away Nolan Arenado, Willson Contreras and Brendan Donovan this past offseason. The defense doesn't get talked about enough. But when you have a defense this good, it makes things much easier for the pitchers. The Cardinals are 12th in the league with 208 runs scored. But when you're pitching well and playing good defense, you don't need a ton of runs to win games.

This team is young and should just get better with more experience. It's going to be an interesting few months with the trade deadline coming on Aug. 3. The Cardinals very well could make a run this year and earn a playoff spot, but there could still be pieces on the way out of town.

Here are four hot takes for the Cardinals for the rest of the 2026 season.

Cardinals Trade Lars Nootbaar Away

Sep 19, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Lars Nootbaar (21) hits a one run single against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Lars Nootbaar is on a minor league rehab assignment and should be back with the team in the near future. This past offseason, he was talked about as a trade candidate. Soon enough, he'll be able to show the Cardinals — and teams around the league — what he can do with healthy heels after undergoing offseason surgery. If he looks good and increases his trade value, he's someone the Cardinals could get something legit in return from. Then, the Cardinals could simply roll with the outfield they have already had this season or promote someone like No. 3 prospect Joshua Báez.

The Cardinals Will Make The Playoffs

Apr 22, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol (37) looks on against the Miami Marlins during the sixth inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Cardinals are young and hungry and are led by an excellent manager in Oli Marmol. The Cardinals have outperformed expectations and have simply played good, all-around baseball. Right now, the Cardinals have a Wild Card spot and are 3 1/2 games ahead of the Pittsburgh Pirates, Philadelphia Phillies, and the Cincinnati Reds. This is sustainable, even if the team trades someone like Nootbaar. The Cardinals already have had success without Nootbaar and there are other outfield options.

Jordan Walker Goes 35-20 This Season

May 15, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Jordan Walker (18) hits a single against the Kansas City Royals during the second inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Right now, Walker has 13 homers and seven stolen bases through 45 games played. He has played all but one game for the Cardinals so far this season. He's on pace for over 40 homers and right around 20 stolen bases. Walker's advanced metrics are off the charts. He can sustain this level of play. The stolen bases are a new weapon to his game. His career high is 10 stolen bases in a season. He's on pace to crush that number.

Riley O'Brien Will Finish The Season With At Least 35 Saves

May 12, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Riley O'Brien (61) throws a pitch against the Athletics during the ninth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | Dennis Lee-Imagn Images

Riley O'Brien has 13 saves already this season in 22 total appearances to go along with a 2.45 ERA. He has shown no signs of slowing down. If the Cardinals can keeping finding the team success that they have, the saves will come. O'Brien should be able to easily top 30 saves.