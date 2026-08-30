Cardinals Lose JJ Wetherholt to Injured List in Major Late-Season Blow

The St. Louis Cardinals have been bitten by the injury bug in a significant way recently and the hits kept coming on Sunday.

Recently, the Cardinals have lost Masyn Winn, Andre Pallante, Hunter Dobbins, Blaze Jordan, Peter Strzelecki and Everson Pereira to the Injured List. Each of those losses were important in their own way, but the club suffered their biggest blow on Sunday as it announced that rookie phenom JJ Wetherholt is being placed on the 10-day Injured List due to right wrist tendinitis. In his place, César Prieto has been promoted back up to the big leagues.

"INF César Prieto has been recalled from Memphis (AAA)," the Cardinals announced. "INF JJ Wetherholt has been placed on the 10-day IL (right wrist tendinitis)."

INF César Prieto has been recalled from Memphis (AAA).



INF JJ Wetherholt has been placed on the 10-day IL (right wrist tendinitis). pic.twitter.com/xKO7G8vlQC — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) August 30, 2026

JJ Wetherholt Is Going On The IL

Aug 19, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Sal Stewart (27) and St. Louis Cardinals second baseman JJ Wetherholt (26) talk during the ninth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Tanner Pearson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As of writing, the Cardinals haven't shared the severity of Wetherholt's tendinitis. Clearly, it's enough to miss a little over a week, at the very least.

Wetherholt played on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates and went 0-for-4 from the plate.

This is a big hit for St. Louis for multiple reasons. First and foremost, losing Wetherholt is tough in general. He has been among the league's best defensive players this year and has been manning shortstop with Winn out. Shortstop is a spot that the Cardinals are actually a bit thin in. It wouldn't be shocking to see a lot of Thomas Saggese at the spot until either Winn or Wetherholt return. Offensively, losing Wetherholt is tough. He's slashing .242/.343/.370 with a .713 OPS, 17 homers, 48 RBIs and 14 stolen bases in 130 games played.

This isn't the only reason why losing Wetherholt is tough at this time of the year. Wetherholt should be considered the favorite for the National League Rookie of the Year Award right now. But Sal Stewart of the Cincinnati Reds is right there with him. Both Carson Benge and Nolan McLean of the New York Mets have an argument as well.

With Wetherholt missing at least 10 days, that could be something that swings the race. If Wetherholt wins the award, then the Cardinals will get an extra draft pick because of the Prospect Promotion Incentive. So, now that is in jeopardy.

If he returns in the minimum, it shouldn't change things too much. But if he misses more time, it could get tricky in a close race. All in all, this isn't the news the Cardinals likely wanted at this moment. Now, we wait for more.