Cardinals vs. Royals Weather Update: Projected First Pitch

The St. Louis Cardinals and Kansas City Royals are in the middle of a weather delay, but first pitch is expected to be right around the corner.

St. Louis took down the Kansas City Royals on Friday night in extra innings and will look to build off it on Saturday afternoon. The game was delayed due to inclement weather, but the Cardinals announced that first pitch is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. CDT.

"Weather permitting, this afternoon's game will begin at 2:00 PM," the Cardinals announced.

Weather permitting, this afternoon's game will begin at 2:00 PM. https://t.co/8veZv6pd0d — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) May 16, 2026

The Cardinals and Royals faced off on Friday night in one of the most electric games of St. Louis' season so far. The Cardinals took down the Royals in 11 innings thanks to a walk-off winner by Yohel Pozo.

That wasn't even the biggest story of the game, though. Cardinals fans took over right field and took part in the "tarps off" trend with a multitude of guys out there shirtless waving their shirts above their heads. The energy was palpable. So much so that Cardinals manager took to X — for the first time in six years — and shared that he was purchasing tickets in right field for fans who wanted to come in and bring the energy the club got on Friday night.

"Last night’s atmosphere was electric. Let’s run it back this weekend," Marmol wrote. "I’ll buy tickets for fans who want to sit in the right field Loge and bring the energy."

Last night’s atmosphere was electric. Let’s run it back this weekend.



I’ll buy tickets for fans who want to sit in the right field Loge and bring the energy.https://t.co/wxax7VZhzp — Oliver Marmol (@OliMarmol) May 16, 2026

The Cardinals and Royals had a wild game on Friday night and now St. Louis is 26-18 on the campaign and in third place in the National League Central. The Royals are 19-26 on the campaign over in the American League Central.

The Cardinals are scheduled to send Kyle Leahy to the mound for his ninth start of the season. Leahy enters the day with a 4.31 ERA across 39 2/3 innings of work. The Royals will turn to Noah Cameron, who has a 5.55 ERA so far this season.

St. Louis has been hot lately. The Cardinals enter the day on Saturday winners of six of their last 10 games and two straight overall. The Cardinals are tied with Milwaukee Brewers for second place in the National League Central and are just 2 1/2 games behind the Chicago Cubs for first place. The Cardinals certainly didn't enter the 2026 season with these expectations, but they are thriving.