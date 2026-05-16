Despite Electric Night, Ex-Cardinals Pitcher Has Old Team's Number

The St. Louis Cardinals put together a solid come-from-behind win over the Kansas City Royals in Friday night's series opener, improving to 26-18. The highlight of the game was the Stephen F. Austin baseball team taking over a section in right field and going viral with their "tarps off" trend.

In the midst of all of that though, it was a pretty solid game. It was close all the way until the end, and it was full of drama. However, despite the heroics of Yohel Pozo, Alec Burleson, and the shirtless fans, a former Cardinal drew the start for the Royals and continued his mastery over his former club.

"Michael Wacha remained 4-0 against the Cardinals, tied for his most wins without a loss against any opponent," Jeff Jones posted on X. "That was a small comfort in a game the Royals failed to seize en route to their fifth straight loss."

Michael Wacha continues dominance vs. Cardinals

May 4, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Michael Wacha (52) delivers a pitch against the Cleveland Guardians during the first inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Wacha was drafted by the Cardinals in 2012 and made his major league debut with the team in 2013, earning NLCS MVP honors as St. Louis advanced to its 19th World Series in franchise history.

He was the compensation draft pick after Albert Pujols left for the Los Angeles Angels and was with the Cardinals through the 2019 season. However, he has yet to lose to the Cardinals since leaving St. Louis.

On Friday, the former Cardinal continued his dominance against his old club, pitching six innings and allowing three runs on five hits while striking out five batters and walking just one. The Cardinals themselves don't have a true ace leading their rotation right now, and Wacha could certainly pass as that if he were still around.

It was the right-hander's second start at Busch Stadium since leaving the Cardinals after the 2019 season. In nine starts this year, he is 4-2 with a 2.83 ERA. He won 59 games over his seven years with the Cardinals, posting a 3.91 ERA in that stretch.

His strong start wasn't enough to stop the Cardinals from a win, and the team fed off of the crowd in Friday night's game, especially the shirtless fans. But it is interesting to note that since leaving St. Louis, Wacha has essentially had their number and still has yet to lose a game against them.

The Cardinals will try for the series win on Saturday afternoon against Kansas City.