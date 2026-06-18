Cardinals 'Will Have to Listen' on Top Trade Chips if Offer is Right

The St. Louis Cardinals have been one of Major League Baseball's biggest surprises in 2026, surging to the top of the National League wild card standings. This was a team that was thought to be an automatic trade deadline seller at the start of the season, with several players on expiring contracts.

But with the team playing well, there is reason for them to reconsider that approach. The Cardinals are far from a perfect ballclub and don't necessarily have to throw in the towel on 2026.

However, Will Leitch of MLB.com noted that even if the Cardinals are playing well, there is still a scenario in which they must consider selling.

"(Chaim) Bloom has shown an ability to get some incredibly useful pieces, for both the short and long term, from Deadline trades," Leitch wrote. "The current starting third baseman, Blaze Jordan came in return for Steven Matz, a player who didn’t have much utility left for the Cardinals when they traded him to the Red Sox on July 31. If a team is desperate for a pitcher like (Dustin) May or a bat like (Lars) Nootbaar, and a prospect haul becomes realistic, Bloom will have to listen."

Cardinals may still have to consider selling

Jun 15, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Dustin May (3) reacts after throwing a complete game one hitter against the San Diego Padres at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Simply subtracting may not be the best call for the Cardinals if they are in the race, but after May's complete-game shutout on Monday night, his stock has certainly gone up, which could in turn lead to teams giving the Cardinals calls about him.

If they offer up the right amount of prospects and the right quality of players, the Cardinals would be foolish to not at least listen. They still need to improve their minor league pitching depth and could use some major league ready arms. That can be accomplished if the Cardinals sell May, Nootbaar, JoJo Romero or Ryne Stanek.

Even Riley O'Brien, who has four years of club control, could be an interesting trade candidate. It all depends on where the Cardinals are on August 3. There are reasons to consider staying put or potentially adding some pieces as long as it doesn't interfere with the long-term goals.

However, they have pieces that other contending teams will be interested in, so they would be wise to at least be listening to offers, and if they get the right one, they'll have to consider the possibility of moving some of these pieces at the deadline.