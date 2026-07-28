Three-Point Plan for the Cardinals' Perfect Trade Deadline

The St. Louis Cardinals have crashed back down to earth after a hot start to the 2026 season. They are now 53-53 with less than a week to go until the trade deadline. All signs point to them being sellers.

This means that any player on an expiring contract will likely be moved. That includes pitchers JoJo Romero, Dustin May and Ryne Stanek. But they may not be the only players moved.

At the same time, the Cardinals have needs to fill, but also will want to be careful about who they trade away. Here is a three-point plan for how the Cardinals could have the perfect trade deadline.

Keep Lars Nootbaar

Jul 22, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Lars Nootbaar (21) looks on in the dugout during the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lars Nootbaar has slowed down a little at the plate, but the vibes in the Cardinals clubhouse are much better this year, and a lot of that has to do with Nootbaar. He is now the leader of this team and the veteran voice younger players can lean on.

For this reason, keeping Nootbaar should be a priority. Trading him could potentially have a negative impact on the clubhouse. The Cardinals aren't a true contender, but Nootbaar is also a fan favorite, and a trade would elicit some strong reactions.

Trade Riley O'Brien

Jul 22, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Riley O'Brien (61) looks on after recording the final out of a 1-0 victory against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Riley O'Brien has saved 26 games and was an All-Star for the first time this summer. He has three years left on his contract after 2026. But at 31 years old, there is no guarantee he will be able to repeat this success next year.

His value is high heading into the trade deadline, so the Cardinals would be wise to at least shop him and see what they can get in return. They could bring back some solid prospects in exchange for him, which could set them up well for the future.

Add an MLB ready starting pitcher

Jul 22, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Hunter Dobbins (40) pitches during the second inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To build off of the idea of trading O'Brien, the Cardinals need to add a Major League ready starting pitcher with years of control. Not necessarily a top prospect, but somebody comparable to Richard Fitts and Hunter Dobbins, who the Cardinals acquired last offseason.

They likely won't get a top prospect in such deals, but they could at least have somebody that can fill a hole if need be and provide extra depth in the system. They have Quinn Mathews close to being ready, so they could call him up at some point, but also having somebody there to improve their depth wouldn't hurt.