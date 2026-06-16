Drew Pomeranz Could Be Low-Cost Bullpen Fix Cardinals Need

The St. Louis Cardinals are back to being eight games above .500 after taking down the San Diego Padres on Monday night thanks to a complete game shutout from righty Dustin May.

May had one of the best overall starts by any hurler in Major League Baseball in 2026. The big righty lowered his season ERA down to 3.75 while pitching the complete game against San Diego. May allowed just one base hit and walked one batter. Overall, May faced just one batter over the minimum in the win. San Diego only sent 28 batters to the plate. May was close to a perfect game, but gave it up in the seventh inning. In that inning, he walked a batter and gave up the lone base hit.

St. Louis is now 39-31 on the season and still has the No. 1 National League Wild Card spot ahead of the Philadelphia Phillies and the Padres.

The Cardinals Could Use Another Arm

May 12, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Drew Pomeranz (13) delivers a pitch in the seventh inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | David Richard-Imagn Images

We're far enough into the season to say that this team is for real. The Cardinals didn't have high expectations coming into the season, but this is a good overall baseball team. They play the game the right way, pitch well, and are loaded with young talent. This Cardinals team has been a feel-good story and it would be even better if they could hold on and land a playoff spot this season ahead of schedule. One way this team can help itself without breaking the bank would be going out and adding bullpen help and the Los Angeles Angels gave the club a golden opportunity to do so on Monday.

The Angels designated veteran reliever Drew Pomeranz for assignment.

"Angels transactions: Selected the contract of RHP Brett Kerry. Recalled RHP José Fermin from Triple-A Salt Lake. Placed RHP Grayson Rodriguez (low back inflammation) on 15-day IL. Designated LHP Drew Pomeranz for assignment," the Angels announced.

With Pomeranz now out there for the taking, he'd be a cheap option for St. Louis to target with upside. Pomeranz signed a one-year, $4 million deal with the Angels and he could now be had by simply placing a waiver claim on him. He had a 5.01 ERA in 25 appearances before being DFA'd by the Angels on Monday. He's worth a look because of the fact that he had a 2.17 ERA in 57 appearances last season as a member of the Chicago Cubs. It was his first time in the majors since 2021. In 2020, he had a 1.45 ERA in 20 bullpen outings with the Padres. In 2021, he had a 1.75 ERA in 27 outings for the Padres.

There's no denying the fact that he has talent. The Cardinals have a hole in the bullpen. The idea of placing a claim almost makes too much sense.