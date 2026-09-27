Every Cardinals Player Set to Become a Free Agent This Offseason

The 2026 Major League Baseball regular season has come to a close for the St. Louis Cardinals.

In general, the campaign was a step in the right direction for St. Louis' young core. The Cardinals have the second-youngest roster in baseball with an average age of 26.4 years old. The Washington Nationals are the only team in baseball with a younger roster with an average age of 26.0 years old. It's hard to contend with a roster that young. But that wasn't the point of the 2026 campaign. For St. Louis, the goal was to give the kids a chance to show what they can do in the big leagues as this club attempts to identify a core to build around into the future.

One thing that is a positive for the Cardinals is the fact that they don't have to enter the offseason with a lot of free agency decisions to make. In fact, the Cardinals only have one player who is likely to enter free agency this winter in Ryne Stanek. The 35-year-old has a $6 million club option for the 2027 season that the Cardinals will have to determine whether or not to pick up. With St. Louis' roster as young as it is, it is full of guys eligible for arbitration or pre-arbitration.

The Offseason Is Here

Sep 14, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Ryne Stanek (55) throws against the San Francisco Giants during the eighth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That doesn't mean that there won't be decisions for the Cardinals to make. The Cardinals will have to determine who to tender deals to for the 2027 season. If the Cardinals decide to non-tender guys, then we will see more members of the organization head to free agency. For now, the only likely free agent is Stanek.

This season, the Cardinals saw positive steps from guys like JJ Wetherholt, Jordan Walker, Alec Burleson, Leo Bernal, Kyle Leahy, Andre Pallante and Michael McGreevy, among others. The Cardinals aren't very far away from being really in the mix for a National League Wild Card spot. With a few additions in free agency this winter, the Cardinals could take another step in 2027. Specifically, the Cardinals need to be in the market for more pitching this winter.

The starting rotation needs another veteran. St. Louis doesn't have a starter older than 29 years old (Kyle Leahy). The Cardinals need someone who has been around the block to pair with these young guys. The bullpen was the Cardinals' biggest weakness in 2026. If the Cardinals could shore it up, this club could fight for a playoff spot in 2027.

There are holes to fill this winter, but fortunately not a lot to worry about from the standpoint of guys heading to free agency for St. Louis.