Five Major Takeaways From Cardinals' Early-Season Success

The St. Louis Cardinals are 23-16 through 39 games so far in the 2026 Major League Baseball season. In comparison, the Cardinals were 20-19 through 39 games in 2025.

There are few teams in baseball right now playing better than St. Louis. The Cardinals lost against the San Diego Padres on Saturday, but the Cardinals are 7-3 over their last 10 games with wins over the Pittsburgh Pirates, Los Angeles Dodgers, Milwaukee Brewers and Padres. Overall, the Cardinals are 9-3 against teams above .500 so far this season and are in second place in the National League Central just 3 1/2 games behind the Chicago Cubs.

St. Louis will conclude a four-game series against the Padres on Sunday afternoon with a chance for yet another series win. If the Padres win, the two sides will split the four games.

Much has been made about the Cardinals' early success so far this season. Let's break it down with the five biggest takeaways.

Jordan Walker's Ascension

May 7, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Jordan Walker (18) points out to third base after scoring during the seventh inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

The biggest and most positive story of the 2026 season so far for the Cardinals has been the play of Jordan Walker. He's obviously not the only guy playing well, but Walker's play has been massive. The 23-year-old has played in 38 games and is slashing .301/.380/.566 with a .947 OPS, 10 homers, 27 RBIs, seven RBIs, 18 walks, eight doubles, and 30 runs scored. Walker already has 2.3 wins above replacement. In comparison, he didn't finish a season with a positive WAR over the last three seasons. Cardinals fans waited a few years, but this is the version of Walker that shot his way up through St. Louis' farm system.

JJ Wetherholt's Early Success

May 8, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman JJ Wetherholt (26) hits a RBI single during the fifth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Wetherholt is a 23-year-old rookie and has looked like a 10-year veteran. He is slashing .235/.352/.409 with seven homers and 20 RBIs in 39 games played. His advanced metrics are off the charts and he's in the 99th percentile in outs above average. This is just the beginning, but Wetherholt looks like an all-around star.

Michael McGreevy Is The Front-Of-The-Rotation Starter St. Louis Needs

Apr 26, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Michael McGreevy (36) delivers a pitch against the Seattle Mariners in the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Puetz-Imagn Images | Joe Puetz-Imagn Images

McGreevy has been the Cardinals' best overall pitcher. He has made eight starts so far this season and has a 2.18 ERA in 45 1/3 innings pitched. This is a 25-year-old we're talking about. If this is the version of McGreevy the Cardinals are going to have for the foreseeable future, then they will have the front-of-the-rotation starter they need.

St. Louis' Success Against Winning Teams

Sep 5, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of the hat and glove of St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman (not pictured) before a game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Cardinals have gone 23-16, but it's not as if they have been facing chumps. St. Louis is 9-3 against teams above .500. Only the Pirates and Washington Nationals have more wins (10) against teams above .500 in the National League.

The Future Is Bright

May 7, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Jordan Walker (18) hits a double during the ninth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

It's been a bit since there was serious optimism in St. Louis. The last time very well may be 2022. But finally, the Cardinals are trending up. Chaim Bloom has pushed all the right buttons and the club's young guys look good. Jordan Walker, JJ Wetherholt, Masyn Winn, Michael McGreevy, Alec Burleson, and Iván Herrera, among others, are core pieces this club can build around.