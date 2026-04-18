JJ Wetherholt Presents Cardinals' Most Fascinating Question: Extend or Wait?

While it's true that the St. Louis Cardinals are still towards the beginning of a reset period, they certainly should try to join the growing trend around the league and lock up young infielder JJ Wetherholt with a long-term extension.

Once the season comes to a close and the collective bargaining agreement expires, it's anyone's guess on what is going to happen around the league in labor negotiations. If the club gets a deal done now, they can have solace in the fact that they would know that they have one of the game's most promising young guys on a long-term deal ready to help this team into the future.

There has been some buzz out there about the idea of the Cardinals handing Wetherholt a long-term extension. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal gave an update earlier in the week while joining "Foul Territory" and noted that talks haven't "progressed" between the two sides yet. While it certainly seems like there is interest, the two sides simply haven't been able to find numbers that work, yet.

On Saturday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch shared a column in which Wetherholt briefly commented on the extensions popping up around the league and where he fits into that picture.

Extend Or Not Extend?

Apr 17, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman JJ Wetherholt (26) hits an infield single during the first inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

"It’s super, super cool and I’m happy for him,” Wetherholt said Konnor Griffin of the Pittsburgh Pirates. "... I think about it a little bit. Some of those guys are similar prospects like me. I am happy for those guys."

If the Cardinals are going to give Wetherholt an extension, what should the number look like? Kevin McGonigle of the Detroit Tigers should be a guy to look to start. McGonigle got an eight-year deal worth $150 million. McGonigle is 21 years old and is slashing .306/.412/.486 with one homer, eight RBIs, six doubles and two triples in 20 games played. He's been elite.

Wetherholt is 23 years old and will turn 24 years old in September and is slashing .232/.368/.377 with three homers, nine RBIs, one double and 13 walks in 19 games played. Wetherholt also has been among the game's most elite overall defensive players this season.

Based on age and early-season offensive production, if McGonigle got $150 million, then Wetherholt should be touch below that. Roman Anthony of the Boston Red Sox is 21 years old and got an eight-year, $130 million deal last year with a club option for a ninth season. What about $125 million over six years with a club option for a seventh year?

Verdict: Extend

The Cardinals should be acting as fast as possible. Especially with the slew of extensions out there over the last few months, the trend is only going to continue. The price is going to rise the longer the Cardinals wait

The club could simply roll with Wetherholt for years to come with his contract the way it is. A long-term extension essentially buys out a few years in free agency for more money for the player now. The Cardinas should be all over that type of move. It would be a win-win. The Cardinals' infielder would get a lot more cash in the short term, and St. Louis would have its star of the future already under contract.