Michael McGreevy's Recent Surge is Thrilling for Cardinals

Michael McGreevy has shown a lot so far this season for the St. Louis Cardinals.

At this point last year, McGrevy wasn't even on the big league roster. He bounced around and made a few spot starts in 2025, but it took the club a while to give him a consistent role, despite overall struggles in the rotation. Now, he looks like a potential No. 1 starter. The sample size is small, but McGreevy has made four starts for the Cardinals this season, tied for the most in the big leagues, and has a 2.49 ERA across 21 2/2 innings pitched. The innings number is still small enough that one bad outing could skew the ERA number significantly, but overall, he has been phenomenal.

McGreevy has a 12-to-3 strikeout-to-walk ratio across the 21 2/3 innings pitched. His command has been good, and even though there was a drop-off in velocity to begin the season, he has still been finding ways to get guys out. Plus, some of that velocity came back on Tuesday night in his start against the Cleveland Guardians.

The Cardinals Should Be Fired Up Right Now

Apr 8, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Michael McGreevy (36) prepares to throw a pitch against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

His performance so far this season should be considered as thrilling as the performances from guys like Jordan Walker and JJ Wetherholt.

McGreevy and Liberatore have been the club's top two pitchers this season, but there's no denying that McGreevy has been the best. Liberatore has a 4.29 ERA in four starts. Both should have long futures in St. Louis.

The Cardinals have a few elite prospects who should play a role as well at some point, whether that's 2026 or 2027, in Liam Doyle, Jurrangelo Cijntje and Quinn Mathews. The upside is massive with Doyle and Cijntje specifically to be top-of-the-rotation guys. If McGreevy can pitch at this level consistently, he's also a top-of-the-rotation guy. Liberatore has a ton of upside as well.

Doyle and Cijntje both have ace-upside. McGreevy is proving in the big leagues that he does as well. Imagine what this rotation could look like, even a year from now if all three of these guys could pitch at a high level? Think of the Seattle Mariners, for example. The Mariners built an elite rotation full of young, homegrown arms that also aren't expensive. The Cardinals need a lot to break in their favor, but St. Louis is building something that one day over the next few years could mirror what Seattle has.

If the Cardinals can develop Doyle and Cijntje to reach their potential, McGreevy continues to pitch like he has and Liberatore stays steady, the future will be very bright for this rotation. McGreevy has shown a lot this season so far. It's easy to get excited when you have a 25-year-old pitching at an elite level.