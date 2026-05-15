Former Cardinals Fan Favorite Wants to Come Back as Coach

One former member of the St. Louis Cardinals certainly sounds like he wants to come and help the organization out.

Former Cardinals utility man José Martínez spent the first four seasons of his big league career in St. Louis. Over that stretch, he appeared in 398 games with the organization and slashed .298/.363/.458 with an .821 OPS, 41 homers, 172 RBIs, 118 walks, 57 doubles, three triples and 160 runs scored. In 2020, he played in 34 total games with the Tampa Bay Rays and the Chicago Cubs and didn't appear in another big league game before hanging up his cleats.

On Thursday, Martínez joined "Cardinals Territory" and shared that he would be open to returning to the organization in a coaching role.

Should The Cardinals Bring José Martínez Back As A Coach?

Oct 12, 2019; St. Louis, MO, USA; St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Jose Martinez (38) drives in a run with a double against the Washington Nationals during the eighth inning in game two of the 2019 NLCS playoff baseball series at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

"I would love to just relay this knowledge that so many good players, like [Yadier Molina], like [Adam Wainwright], they gave me," Martínez said. "I learned so much about the game that I feel like I have to throw it out. That is happening right now. I'm actually doing hitting coaching stuff here and it's a young team that actually was the perfect fit for me. ...

"If there is some where there to be in the organization that gave me a chance to coach, I will be 100 percent and accept it with all my heart."

"I would accept it with all my heart."



José Martínez discusses potentially coaching for the Cardinals and passing down the lessons he's learned. pic.twitter.com/FVD8E3gFl9 — Cardinal Territory (@CardTerritory) May 14, 2026

Martínez was a great member of the Cardinals. This is a guy who saw it all throughout his professional baseball journey. He initially began his professional baseball career back in 2006 when he signed with the Chicago White Sox as an amateur free agent.

He spent time with the White Sox, Atlanta Braves, Rockford Aviators (Indy League) and the Kansas City Royals all before coming over to the Cardinals organization. Then, he eventually worked his way up to the Cardinals' big league roster. Outside of his experience in Major League Baseball, he also played for the Acereros de Monclova and Leones de Yucatán in the Mexican League before hanging up his cleats.

This is a guy who had success in the majors and had to bounce around all over the place. That's valuable in itself. While the players on the big league roster get most of the headlines, getting to the majors in itself is extremely difficult and most of the guys who play down in the minors don't ever reach that milestone. If he wants a role, it certainly wouldn't hurt for the Cardinals.