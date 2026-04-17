How Sonny Gray Trade Is Aging for Both Cardinals and Red Sox

When the offseason began after the 2025 Major League Baseball season came to a close, the St. Louis Cardinals were at a crossroads.

Like the offseason before, trade rumors began immediately. Which veterans could be on the move? The Cardinals had a tough season and have been trying to lean into a youth movement, but no-trade clauses certainly slowed that momentum down. This was a topic of conversation once again after the 2025 season came to a close because Sonny Gray, Nolan Arenado and Willson Contreras all had no-trade clauses still. Would the offseason be like the year when there was a lot of chatter but not a lot of action because guys didn't want to leave? Or, would the club find ways to flip their expensive veterans?

Unlike the year before, Gray, Contreras and Arenado all agreed to waive their no-trade clauses and they were all moved. Both Gray and Contreras were sent to the Boston Red Sox, while Arenado was traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks. Brendan Donovan, who didn't have a no-trade clause, was also traded to the Seattle Mariners.

With the 2026 season in full swing, now is a good time to look back at these deals for the first time in the season how they are working out. We have already dove into the Contreras and Donovan deals. Now, let's take a look at the Gray trade.

St. Louis Cardinals' Haul

Feb 16, 2026; Jupiter, FL, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Richard Fitts (35) throws a pitch during spring training workouts at Roger Dean Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images | Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

When the Cardinals traded Gray to the Red Sox, they received pitching prospect Brandon Clarke (St. Louis' No. 9 prospect), right-handed starter Richard Fitts and a player to be named later, who ended up being right-handed pitcher Patrick Galle.

Clarke is currently injured and hasn't pitched in a game yet this season. Fitts is also on the Injured List, but had a 1.76 ERA in three starts with Triple-A Memphis before ending up on the Injured List. Galle has made two appearances with Class-A Palm Beach and hasn't allowed a run in the Cardinals organization yet.

Boston Red Sox's Haul

Apr 14, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Sonny Gray (54) delivers a pitch against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

The Red Sox got Gray and $20 million to pay down some of his contract. So far this season, Gray has a 4.43 ERA in four starts. He's had three starts with three or fewer earned runs against him and one bad outing in which he gave up five earned runs in four innings, which skewed his ERA. Overall, Gray has been solid in a Red Sox uniform.

Who Is Winning The Deal?

Apr 14, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Sonny Gray (54) delivers a pitch against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

A few weeks into the 2026 season the edge has to go to Boston. Gray has been solid and they got a boatload of cash to help with his deal. When Clarke and Fitts are healthy, this should shift in St. Louis' favor. The Cardinals got years of Clarke and Fitts in exchange for a short time with Gray. Boston should be winning the deal right now. But in the long term, the Cardinals are still looking good.