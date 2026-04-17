Cardinals-Red Sox Willson Contreras Trade Looks Like True Win-Win Deal

The St. Louis Cardinals are rebuilding right now, so a lot of the attention in St. Louis is on the prospects and the young talent rather than the veterans left with the Cardinals.

Over the course of the offseason, the Cardinals swung four big trades. They sent Willson Contreras and Sonny Gray to the Boston Red Sox in a pair of deals. They sent Brendan Donovan to the Seattle Mariners in a three-team blockbuster. Nolan Arenado was sent to the Arizona Diamondbacks, too.

The Contreras deal was a very intriguing one when it happened. Fast forward a few months, and the Red Sox are seemingly very happy with the player they received.

Willson Contreras is off to a huge start with the Red Sox

Apr 13, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Boston Red Sox first baseman Willson Contreras (40) shakes hands with second baseman Marcelo Mayer (11) after scoring a run against the Minnesota Twins in the sixth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Contreras has been one of the better hitters in the American League this season. Through 17 games with the Red Sox, he's slashing .298/.444/.491 with three home runs, two doubles, and 11 RBI. He ranks near the top of the league in WAR, though it's too early to tell which players are for real and which ones are simply on hot stretches. These numbers will fluctuate over the course of 162 games. But Contreras seems to be one of the players who will continue to crush all season.

As a result, it would be easy to assume the Cardinals lost this trade. But let's dive a little deeper.

Cardinals shouldn't regret the deal whatsoever

Feb 16, 2026; Jupiter, FL, USA; St. Louis Cardinals catcher prospect Grayson Tarlow (right) walks with pitcher Hunter Dobbins (40) during spring training workouts at Roger Dean Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images | Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

First of all, Contreras had no future in St. Louis. He's getting older and is unlikely to be in his prime by the time the Cardinals are ready to contend again.

Next, the prospects that returned to St. Louis have been off to hot starts in their own right.

The headliner of the deal, Hunter Dobbins, has made three starts at the Triple-A level, where he holds a 2.93 ERA over 15 1/3 innings. He's allowed 11 hits and four walks while striking out 14 batters. Given how poor some of the Cardinals' pitching has been at times, Dobbins is bound for a big league debut this season.

Yhoiker Fajardo was added in the deal, too. He's pitching at the High-A level in the Cardinals organization, where he holds a 2.35 ERA over 7 2/3 innings. The righty has filled up the strike zone and generated a lot of whiffs.

Blake Aita was the final player added in the deal, and he's looked solid through eight innings at the High-A level, too.

At the end of the day, this looks like a true win-win deal for both sides. The Red Sox added an impact bat who's helping them win right now. The Cardinals added a trio of pitching prospects who add a lot of depth and talent to their organization.